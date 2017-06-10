18°
Coffs Harbour's 'Wasp' defending MMA Aussie title

Brad Greenshields
| 10th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
Coffs Harbour MMA fighter Luke 'The Wasp' Wilson is fighting for an Australian title.
Coffs Harbour MMA fighter Luke 'The Wasp' Wilson is fighting for an Australian title.

HIS Australian title belt goes on the line tonight when Luke 'The Wasp' Wilson steps into the octagon.

The Coffs Harbour MMA fighter is in Brisbane where tonight he's out to hold on to his national flyweight title against the Gold Coast's Shannon Ross.

Handed the nickname 'The Wasp' early in his MMA career for his busy style, Wilson said he can't find fault in the countless hours he's put in preparing for tonight's bout.

"I'm going in as prepared as I can to win and I'm confident that I'll come away with the belt and take the win,” Wilson said.

Normally the 27 year-old walks around at about 68kg but for tonight's bout he stripped back to 57 before last night's weigh in.

Replenishing and rehydrating since the weigh in will see him gain about a stone in weight before he enters the cage.

Wilson said Ross is an experienced fighter he must be wary of but admits he's never been a blaster in the ring anyway.

"For me it's all about strategy, tactics and I guess just being smart,” he said.

"I'm not one for throwing 100 punches in the hopes of landing one. I like to be calculated, trying to set it up.

"For me it's a science, a puzzle to be solved every time I go in there and compete.”

A victory tonight would mean more than simply holding onto his title.

For Wilson tonight is also about creating opportunities.

”If I win this there'll definitely be opportunities to compete over in Asia and potentially UFC,” he said.

coffs harbour luke wilson mixed martial arts mma

