Coffs Harbour's track dreams are on the rack

FANTASY: The local athletic community has called for a track for years, but will we get one? Emma Murray

ATHLETICS: Budding runners in Northern NSW who yearn to train on a synthetic track are left with a dilemma: travel north to the Gold Coast or head south to Newcastle?

The fantasy of a facility being constructed somewhere on the North Coast has been discussed on and off for years, and was placed back on the agenda this week after the success of Corindi's Jordan Gusman.

Gusman qualified for the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha after smashing his personal best in the 5000m run in the United States.

"There have been so many talented athletes from the area that lose interest in the sport due to the lack of facilities,” Gusman told the Coffs Coast Advocate after his win.

"For sprinters and jumpers, it is necessary to train on a synthetic track. We are at a severe disadvantage without it.”

Steel Beveridge has been a pillar of the local athletic community for some time and said a track in the region would be great, but can't see one in the foreseeable future.

Beveridge said a significant drop in participation numbers combined with the cost of the project creates doubt over a possible venue on the Coffs Coast.

"About 25-30 years ago we had strong numbers and high-level athletes. We don't have anywhere near that number now,” Beveridge said.

"It has been discussed before and that was back when we were stronger. It's expensive to build and expensive to maintain. You have to make sure it doesn't get vandalised so there'd be security and maintenance costs. Who's going to pay for all that?”

Beveridge, who is heavily involved in the Woolgoolga athletic scene, said participation numbers were growing stronger in the older age groups but had dwindled in young adults.

"We have more masters participants than ever and our strongest age group is the over 60s,” he said.

"The dearth is in the 13-35 age bracket.”

However Beveridge said a proper track might also be the injection the local athletic industry needed to rise once more. With numerous clubs across the North Coast folding and others slowing down, a track could resuscitate the sport and grow it exponentially.

"It could become a field of dreams situation, you build it and they will come,” he said.

"You could get a catchment of people from Grafton to Port Macquarie and the hinterland. It would encourage people to compete locally rather than having to travel. They could be competing at a high level here and transfer that into major meets in the cities. There'd be no reason to move away because there's already great coaches around here. We have quality masters competitors who go away and win so no there's no reason younger people can't.”