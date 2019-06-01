Coffs Harbour's Showcase meeting in photos

WHAT A DAY: The sun sets at the picturesque Coffs Harbour track as the field in race eight charges home.

WHAT A DAY: The sun sets at the picturesque Coffs Harbour track as the field in race eight charges home. Sam Flanagan

A PICTURE perfect day greeted the first race meeting in Coffs Harbour for nearly 10 weeks on Friday as the local trainers defended their turf valiantly.

Cathleen Rode, Paul Smith and Jim Jarvis all grabbed wins against stiff competition from Newcastle and the Gold Coast.

Being a Showcase meeting, meaning every race was worth $30,000, the fields were stacked with quality horses who could hold their own in provincial company.

Below is a gallery of the action: