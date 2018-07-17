Coffs Harbour's Most Influential

INFLUENCE

Many desire it, only a select few command it and measuring it is a precarious task.

The Coffs Coast Advocate is doing exactly that, naming the women and men who in 2018 are influencing the future of Coffs Harbour.

It is of course, highly subjective and will be debated in households from Bonville to Sawtell, Park Beach to West Coffs and right through to Woolgoolga.

Chins will wag, glass jaws will shatter and the only certainty is that no one will agree.

This online series will provide a unique snapshot of the way power is wielded in our great area.

And it comes in all sectors, business, politics, the arts, sport and health.

The only thing everyone on the list invariably share is a passion for our city and a drive to effect change in Coffs Harbour.

Indeed many are on the list on the strength of the work they have done to better the community and the wider Coffs Coast.

Much of this work is done without expectation of kudos or a 'return on investment.'

It's about civic pride and the desire to give back.

Here's the latest instalment to our list as nominated and decided by our committee.

Geoff King. Trevor Veale





7. Geoff King, Geoff King Motors, Coffs Harbour City Rotary

Community is the number one priority for well-known 2005 Coffs Harbour Citizen of the Year recipient Geoff King OAM.

Among the sporting and community groups he supports are the Coffs Harbour PCYC, three surf life-saving clubs, Camp Quality, Streets Ahead, the Rotary Duck Race, the Indoor Stadium, Bunker Cartoon Gallery, local rugby league and the Botanic Garden.

In the Australia Day Honours for 2018, Mr King received an Order of Australia medal (OAM) in recognition of his service to the community through a range of charitable organisations.

"I was thrilled to receive the award," Mr King said.

Geoff King promotes the annual Westpac Rescue Helicopter Charity Golf Day. Trevor Veale

"I'm proud to be a Coffs Coast local, we've been here for 33 years, and so proud to be able to support community organisations and charities in our region."

Whether people know Mr King as a respected leader in business being the owner and director of Geoff King Motors, as a board member at Westpac Helicopter Rescue Service, as a passionate supporter of local sporting, surf and youth organisations, or the recipient of the Coffs Harbour Citizen of the Year, the words used to describe this man are similar; 'humble', 'hard-working', 'generous' and 'inspirational'.

Geoff King has been an astute investor in Coffs Harbour and as a local service club member has made a huge difference to the direction and growth of the city.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey.

6. Melinda Pavey, Roads, Maritime and Freight Minister, State Member for Oxley



Having grown up on a dairy farm, Melinda Pavey has spent most of her career dedicating herself to improving the lives of regional and rural constituents.

For over a decade she has represented regional NSW in the Legislative Council, and since 2015, Mrs Pavey has been the Member for Oxley.

Before entering parliament, she owned and operated small businesses, worked as a reporter in radio and television, and was an advisor to Deputy Premiers Wal Murray and Ian Armstrong when the NSW Nationals were last in government.

As a mother-of-two, Melinda is keenly focussed on the issues that matter to families across the state.

NSW Roads Minister Melinda Pavey. Debbie Newton

Her Oxley electorate takes in everything east of the Great Dividing Range, from the timber towns of Wauchope and Comboyne in the south to Dorrigo in the north.

Running along the coastline, the seat also takes in the major centres of Kempsey and Nambucca Heads to the smaller towns of Bellingen, Cresent and Hat Head, South West Rocks, Urunga, Bowraville and Macksville.

She is frank and outspoken, currently tackling issues such as upgrades to the Pacific, Princes and Newell Highways.

During her time as Member for Oxley, Melinda served as the Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Health from 2011 to 2015, and in 2017 accepted the role of Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight.

Recently overseeing the opening of the Warrell Creek to Urunga Pacific Highway upgrade and the Woolgoolga to Ballina deviation and campaigning for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway bypass.

Steve Gooley announces the start of works on the $100 million Shoreline luxury aged care development at Park Beach. Trevor Veale

5. Steve Gooley, The Bachrach Naumburger Group CEO, President of the Coffs Harbour Comets Rugby League Club.



As CEO of the Bachrach Naumburger Group, Steve Gooley is all about local job creation.

The company's latest $100 million project, The Shoreline retirement living project began this May at Park Beach and it promises to create over 180 local jobs.

"Even now in the early stages we think it will bring more jobs than we anticipated," Steve said of the project.

"The first stage with AJ Civil doing the preparatory works will last into 2019 and as many as 250 workers will be working on the site.

"Once walls start going up there will be jobs for upwards of 180 people.

"Concreters, formworkers, plumbers, earthmoving equipment operators, electricians, glaziers and a management team walking around with plans.

"There may also be other things we think of that will need other employees."

Bachrach Naumburger Group CEO Steve Gooley announces the purchase of the Jetty Shopping Village. Trevor Veale

As the CEO of the Bachrach Naumburger Group, Steve has locally overseen the rise of Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach HomeBase.

The company's investment portfolio also includes commercial properties and shopping centres throughout NSW and Queensland, while the company recently embarked on its first residential development through the Seashells Park Beach luxury apartment development.

And the group has recently also purchased the Jetty Shopping Village.

Steve has also been involved in the community serving as the president of the Coffs Harbour Comets Rugby League Club, giving considerable time and energy to his beloved club.