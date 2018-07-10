Coffs Harbour's Most Influential

INFLUENCE.

Many desire it, only a select few command it and measuring it is a precarious task.

The Coffs Coast Advocate is doing exactly that, naming the men and women who in 2018 are influencing the future of Coffs Harbour.

It is, of course, highly subjective and will be debated in households from Bonville to Sawtell, Park Beach to West Coffs and right through to Woolgoolga.

Chins will wag, glass jaws will shatter and the only certainty is that no one will agree.

This online series will provide a unique snapshot of the way power is wielded in our great area.

And it comes in all sectors, business, politics, the arts, sport and health.

The one thing everyone on the list invariably share is a passion for our city and a drive to effect change in Coffs Harbour.

Indeed many are on the list on the strength of the work they have done to better the community and the wider Coffs Coast.

Much of this work is done without expectation of kudos or a "return on investment".

It's about civic pride and the desire to give back.

Here's the next instalment of our list as nominated by our committee.

Greens Coffs Harbour City Councillor Dr Sally Townley. Trevor Veale

19. Dr Sally Townley, Greens Coffs Harbour City Councillor

Dr Sally Townley has been a Coffs resident for 16 years and an elected Councillor for the past four.

She is a professional Environmental Scientist, with a degree in Coastal Management and a PhD in Wildlife Biology.

Her career of 25 years includes consulting for government departments such as National Parks and Forestry and for private interests such as land development and mining.

Sally spent a number of years working for NSW state government developing conservation and land management policies, as well as two years working on the staff of CHCC.

Cr Sally Townley. Trevor Veale

Sally is married with two teenage children and plays many active roles in the community, such as school Board Director and coaching at the Circus School.

She brings a wealth of professional experience as well as a profound commitment to the people and landscapes of the Coffs Harbour area.

The Big Banana's general manager Michael Lockman. Gemima Harvey/Coffs Coast Advoca

18. Michael Lockman, Big Banana General Manager, Chamber of Commerce Committee

Although born in Armidale, Michael Lockman has always had a very close connection to the Coffs Coast and has become an integral part of the business community.

Before he could even walk, his family would holiday in Coffs and travel down the Waterfall Way to waterski at Repton.

Michael has been the General Manager at The Big Banana Fun Park since early 2013.

He has said in the past that being so closely linked to Australia's best known iconic attraction is a huge honour, and in his time as GM he has helped raise the profile of the attraction and brought thousands of visitors to the region.

In 2013, Michael joined the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce Committee, and has since become the Committee's vice president, sharing his knowledge with other members and assisting the Chamber to communicate with and on behalf of the businesses it represents.

Michael has previously operated his own successful business, and contributed to local landmark business such as Bonville Golf Resort, Aanuka Beach Resort, The Hoey Moey and currently as General Manager of The Big Banana.

With more than a dozen industry awards under his belt, Michael has a strong drive to reach and maintain business excellence.

Michael has lived on the Coffs Coast on and off over the last 31 years but is now here to stay.

He is very passionate about the area and contributing to its success.

His wife, Ashleigh, was born here, and the couple say they love raising their two beautiful children.

No Caption Contributed

17. Chris Hines Real Estate agent, ETC board member, Chair of CH branch Real Estate Institute of NSW

Chris Hines has spent a lifetime serving his community in a variety of ways - from his career in the police force, to his work in real estate, to his championing of local businesses through his role in the Chamber of Commerce.

Chris is presently a Director and owner of Unrealestate Coffs Coast, and is a Licensed Real Estate Agent, Stock and Station agent and Auctioneer.

He is also the Chair of the Coffs Harbour Branch of the Real Estate Institute of NSW, as well as a Committee Member of the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce.

Chris has previously been a Senior Investigator/Detective Sergeant as well as Police Negotiator, in a policing career spanning nearly 20 years in the NSW Police Force.

During this time he was awarded the National Medal, Police Medal, Bronze Medal for Bravery, as well as a NSW Premiers Award and other citations.

Along with his wife Kerry he has been involved in, and supports a number of local Charities and Community events and has a keen interest in seeing the Coffs Coast and indeed the North Coast area evolve to its full potential.

Kerry and Chris Hines from Unrealestate with Alex Perry at The Coffs Coast Advocate's Harbour Club. Trevor Veale

