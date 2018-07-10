Coffs Harbour's Most Influential

INFLUENCE.

Many desire it, only a select few command it and measuring it is a precarious task.

The Coffs Coast Advocate is doing exactly that, naming the men and women who in 2018 are influencing the future of Coffs Harbour.

It is, of course, highly subjective and will be debated in households from Bonville to Sawtell, Park Beach to West Coffs and right through to Woolgoolga.

Chins will wag, glass jaws will shatter and the only certainty is that no one will agree.

This online series will provide a unique snapshot of the way power is wielded in our great area.

And it comes in all sectors, business, politics, the arts, sport and health.

The one thing everyone on the list invariably share is a passion for our city and a drive to effect change in Coffs Harbour.

Indeed many are on the list on the strength of the work they have done to better the community and the wider Coffs Coast.

Much of this work is done without expectation of kudos or a "return on investment".

It's about civic pride and the desire to give back.

Here's the next instalment of our list as nominated by our committee.

Coffs Clarence Commander Superintendent Mark Holahan. Adam Hourigan

20. Mark Holahan, Coffs Clarence Local Area Command Superintendent

During his long tenure as Coffs Clarence Local Area Command Superintendent, Mark Holahan has overseen some extraordinary changes.

Falling crime rates under his command and the opening of the new Justice Centre are some of the highlights from his time as Superintendent.

Superintendent Holahan has implemented crime fighting strategies and proactive policing which has helped to curb crime in the region.

During his time, the force has seen tremendous results with reductions across most crime areas.

Superintendent Holahan has also worked to enhance the local police force's relationships with neighbouring commands, and build relationships with the State Crime Command.

Solicitor Michael Adendorff. Trevor Veale

19. Michael Adendorff, Coffs Harbour City Councillor, Director Dolphin Marine Magic

Michael Adendorff is a local councillor and a trusted member of the Coffs Harbour business community. As a lawyer Michael, has a broad range of legal and business experience having worked with individuals and businesses large and small on a diverse range issues.

As Secretary of the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce, Michael applies his extensive business knowledge to assisting the growth of the local business community as a whole to advance sustained and responsible growth. He is known for his vocal and passionate support for local small business.

Michael says Coffs Harbour has provided he and his family with a place to work, live and grow, and he proudly shares his experience and abilities with the business and broader community of Coffs Harbour, not only but also as an expression of gratitude for what he has been given here.

Chris Spencer Contributed

18. Chris Spencer - CEO Coffs Harbour & District Aboriginal Land Council, Director ETC (Enterprise Training Company) and deputy chair Saltwater/Freshwater Aboriginal Arts Alliance Corporation

Chris Spencer has been an invaluable advocate for the local Aboriginal community through various roles and positions.

As CEO of the Coffs Harbour & District Aboriginal Land Council, Chris works for members and the wider Aboriginal community living in the local area, assisting in housing, legal affairs, employment, training, property acquisition and management and other day-to-day matters involving Aboriginal people in accordance with functions detailed under the Aboriginal Land Rights Act.

ETC Director Chris Spencer. Contributed

Chris is also deputy chair of The Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance Aboriginal Corporation, the not for profit regional body for Aboriginal arts and culture on the Mid North Coast of NSW.

As part of the group, Chris works to position Aboriginal Art & Culture as the foundation for the long-term social, economic and cultural development of the Mid North Coast Aboriginal communities.

The Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance Aboriginal Corporation delivers a year round program of arts and cultural activities with a view to reinvigorate and showcase our unique and vibrant local Aboriginal culture, and to ensure effective community engagement and representation across the region.

See the next three personalities on our list tomorrow night.