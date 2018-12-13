Coffs Harbour's landmark airport decision

UP IN THE AIR: The chamber has assisted Coffs Harbour City Council with its future plans for the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport.

COFFS Harbour City Council was on Thursday asked to decide whether to endorse a recommendation to progress an airport lease model for the Coffs Harbour Airport to the next stages of preparation and due diligence and undertake an expression of interest.

Chamber President, Martin Wells' public address on the night played a substantial role in the outcome of the debate whether or not the council should accept recommendation, as it stood, or with amendments.

Martin pointed out that the decision would have a major impact of the future growth and prosperity of the whole Coffs Harbour LGA.

His impassioned address was well received by all councillors, including the only one who voted against the motion.

Martin emphasised that the decision would "set the foundation from which a multitude of enhancements and real future city growth will evolve.

It is truly a generational prospect and must be viewed not from the guise of a short-term fix but a fifty to one hundred year vision.”

Martin further pointed out that "Coffs Harbour has been awarded the World Festival and Event City four years running, we are entering our 9th year of World Rally Championships, have hosted World Touch and Oztag titles with the latter delivering 29 countries and 5000 competitors and support personnel, have the C.ex International Stadium, have the Screenwave International Film Festival, International Buskers Festival, and that the list goes on.”

Further that "from 2013 to 2018 exports from Coffs Harbour (internationally and domestically outside Coffs) have increased 120% for manufacturing, 75% for wholesale trade, and 20% for agri-business.”

Martin called for "sound decision making based on expert opinion and the best interest of the city”.

He said "this is your time, this is our time, this is the next critical step in the future of Coffs Harbour's connectivity and growth to the world, and the Chamber implores you to adopt this recommendation tonight.”

Immediate Past President of the Chamber, George Cecato in his role as councillor spoke in favour of the motion and voted with me, who is also the secretary and public officer of the chamber to pass the motion into action.

