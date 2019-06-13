Coffs Harbour's grandstand view to Elton John shows

Coffs Harbour City Council today announced that grandstand seating to the Elton John concerts in February will go on sale on Monday.

Coffs Harbour City Council today announced that grandstand seating to the Elton John concerts in February will go on sale on Monday. Trevor Veale

AS ANOTHER huge sporting crowd today packed into the new-look C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour City Council revealed some great news surrounding Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road shows in February.

Promoter Chugg Entertainment will from Monday allocate grandstand seating into its ticket sales to Elton's two Coffs Harbour shows, on Tuesday, February 25, and Wednesday, February 26.

"When Elton John was first announced earlier this year the new grandstands were under construction so the original plan was not to release any grandstand seats," said Dan Heather, the council's section leader for stadium and major events.

"But since then, with Chugg being back up here for a site inspection and seeing how fantastic the facilities are, they've decided to roll these seats out for sale.

"All of the seats on the grass will make for brilliant viewing because the surface is so flat.

The Coffs Coast Advocate in conjunction with Coffs Harbour City Council and Chugg Entertainment will next month be giving away a premium double pass to one of Elton John's Coffs Harbour concerts in February.

More details will be released on our website next week, but heads-up you'll need to be rocking your best Elton John get-up to win.

Elton John is set to soon embark on the Australian leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

"There is absolutely no bad seat in the house but the grandstand seats will certainly be appealing for certain people. It will offer a different perspective being elevated."

Coffs Harbour was one of Australia's fastest selling Elton John shows when the first concert was announced in June.

And with the addition of a second concert, it's expected music lovers from all over will descend on Coffs.

"Ticket sales have been consistent because the tour in Australia is about to start and there is going to be a renewed interest, and of course Elton's book has been released so there's a lot of focus around all things Elton at the moment, and that of course will cascade into more ticket sales for this event.

"It will be looking towards a fairly full house when the concerts roll around in February," he said.

Elton John and Taron Egerton Your Song: Elton John is joined by Taron Egerton on stage to sing Your Song.



The Elton John shows are tipped to draw the largest crowds ever seen at an event at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, which has undergone a recent $13 million upgrade.

This weekend the new grandstands are being put to their first real test under the weight of a major national sporting event.

The Junior Australian Oztag Championships have attracted 90 teams from across the country, with an estimated 5000 to 10,000 visitors in the city for the weekend.

For Coffs Coast locals it presents the ideal opportunity to drop in and inspect the new-look grandstands and facilities.