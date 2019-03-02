Coffs Harbour's gift which kept on giving

MAJOR BOOST: The Bales for Bendemeer drought relief fundraiser run by Stevo's Towing and the Coffs Hotel delivered much needed hay to the drought stricken farmers of Bendemeer.

AROUND 30 farmers in a drought crippled community have received respite for the past seven months thanks to generous donations by Coffs Coast locals.

The Bales for Bendemeer drought relief fundraiser began in mid 2018 and was driven by Marty from the Coffs Hotel.

With Coffs Harbour and surrounding towns uniting for the cause, hundreds of bales were able to be delivered to the small village in the New England region.

A convoy of trucks arrived in the community in August thanks to the assistance of Coffs City Cranes and LFR & TA Cartage Contractors.

Since the arrival of the convoy numerous properties have been assisted, with the final bales given out this weekend.

Many of the bales were donated by Gary Stevenson from Bonville, who generously gifted tonnes of hay from his property for bailing.

"It's just something you've got to do,” Gary said at the time.

"If someone needs a hand, you've got to give it to them. It's the Aussie way.”

The family operated Bucca Creek Pastoral Company also donated half the cost of bailing the hay.

Bendemeer is located north-east of Tamworth and has been through a particularity rough time of late, with local producers struggling through one of the worst droughts in living memory.

"Back in August when the first trucks arrived the McDonald River was just trickling, it is now dry,” Farmer Megan Hodge said.

"The drought continues to bite hard in this district and it is testing the resolve of the oldest, toughest and most seasoned farmers.

"Not only does this donation give livestock food, it gives the people a much needed morale boost just knowing that others are thinking about us in these difficult times.

"We cannot thank all those people enough who have given their time, money and hay for us.”