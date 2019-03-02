Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAJOR BOOST: The Bales for Bendemeer drought relief fundraiser run by Stevo's Towing and the Coffs Hotel delivered much needed hay to the drought stricken farmers of Bendemeer.
MAJOR BOOST: The Bales for Bendemeer drought relief fundraiser run by Stevo's Towing and the Coffs Hotel delivered much needed hay to the drought stricken farmers of Bendemeer. Hannah Heeney
News

Coffs Harbour's gift which kept on giving

Sam Flanagan
by
2nd Mar 2019 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AROUND 30 farmers in a drought crippled community have received respite for the past seven months thanks to generous donations by Coffs Coast locals.

The Bales for Bendemeer drought relief fundraiser began in mid 2018 and was driven by Marty from the Coffs Hotel.

With Coffs Harbour and surrounding towns uniting for the cause, hundreds of bales were able to be delivered to the small village in the New England region.

A convoy of trucks arrived in the community in August thanks to the assistance of Coffs City Cranes and LFR & TA Cartage Contractors.

Since the arrival of the convoy numerous properties have been assisted, with the final bales given out this weekend.

Many of the bales were donated by Gary Stevenson from Bonville, who generously gifted tonnes of hay from his property for bailing.

"It's just something you've got to do,” Gary said at the time.

"If someone needs a hand, you've got to give it to them. It's the Aussie way.”

The family operated Bucca Creek Pastoral Company also donated half the cost of bailing the hay.

The Bales for Bendemeer drought relief fundraiser run by Stevo's Towing and the Coffs Hotel delivered much needed hay to the drought stricken farmers of Bendemeer.
The Bales for Bendemeer drought relief fundraiser run by Stevo's Towing and the Coffs Hotel delivered much needed hay to the drought stricken farmers of Bendemeer. Hannah Heeney

Bendemeer is located north-east of Tamworth and has been through a particularity rough time of late, with local producers struggling through one of the worst droughts in living memory.

"Back in August when the first trucks arrived the McDonald River was just trickling, it is now dry,” Farmer Megan Hodge said.

"The drought continues to bite hard in this district and it is testing the resolve of the oldest, toughest and most seasoned farmers.

"Not only does this donation give livestock food, it gives the people a much needed morale boost just knowing that others are thinking about us in these difficult times.

"We cannot thank all those people enough who have given their time, money and hay for us.”

bales for bendemeer bendemeer coffs coast coffs harbour coffs hotel drought
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

    premium_icon South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

    Crime Charges include dangerous driving occasioning death for Newton Boyd crash that killed one of four men on board

    Joining forces and 'manning up' to fight depression

    premium_icon Joining forces and 'manning up' to fight depression

    News "You can be rich or poor, black or white, but you just feel broken.”

    Coffs Bypass committee has a new chair

    premium_icon Coffs Bypass committee has a new chair

    News Respected public servant to assume the chairman role

    Revealed: The whopping profit Coffs Harbour pokies make

    premium_icon Revealed: The whopping profit Coffs Harbour pokies make

    Politics Pokies making thousands in profit every hour