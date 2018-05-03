Menu
GETTING CHECKED: A regular eye test is part of life in the Norris family.
Health

Coffs Harbour's children at risk of poor eye health

Greg White
by
3rd May 2018 11:00 AM

ONE in four children in Coffs Harbour likely suffers from an undiagnosed eye condition, Specsavers research has revealed.

Optometrists who studied ABS statistics for the city warned as many as 3300 children could have their learning and development affected while unaware they had a vision problem.

They found 31 per cent of NSW children had never had an eye test, despite the recommended age for the first examination being three years old.

Coffs Harbour optometrist and Specsavers store partner, Jason Kimberly, said vision played an essential role in childrens' physical, social and educational development.

"Eyes develop rapidly between infancy and the age of eight,” he said.

"During this time eyes can change a lot and they can develop problems without knowing it.

"Children rarely complain about vision because they don't have anything to compare it to and many eye conditions don't have any visible symptoms.

"That's why it's vital we remind parents of the importance of having their children's eyes checked regularly by an optometrist.”

Eye conditions, along with allergies and asthma, are the most common long-term health problems experienced by children.

Many common conditions like short-sightedness and lazy eye can be treated if detected early, but if undiagnosed can lead to ongoing vision problems and substantially impact a child through life.

