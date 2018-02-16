Menu
Coffs Harbour's allied health facility's future secured

The proposed $12 million allied health facility in Coffs Harbour.
Brad Greenshields
by

SIGNING off on an agreement today means there'll be nominated growth places in allied health disciplines at the Southern Cross University's Coffs Harbour campus from next year.

SCU's Council met and signed off on the University's 2018-2020 Commonwealth Grant Scheme Agreement with the Department of Education and Training.

This provides essential opportunities for students in areas such as Occupational Therapy; Nursing; Indigenous Health; Exercise Science and Psychology.

Southern Cross University's Vice Chancellor, Professor Adam Shoemaker, said the agreement fulfils a Coalition promise made at the previous election.

"The University Council formally acknowledged this fulfilled promise and unanimously approved signature of the revised Funding Agreement. This has now occurred," Prof Shoemaker said.

"We are delighted that the Federal Ministry has recognised this pressing need for growth places in essential workforce areas in the Coffs Harbour region."

Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker said the agreement meant construction on the $12 million allied health facility was one step closer to starting.

"Today, Southern Cross University signed off on their funding agreement with the Commonwealth Government, guaranteeing domestic student places through until 2020," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"This guaranteed funding provides for student number growth in some medical-based disciplines, giving Southern Cross University the ability to introduce new program offerings at the allied health facility.

"The allied health facility will turn Southern Cross University's Coffs Harbour campus into a Health Science training hub, drawing in students from right across the Mid North Coast.”

Topics:  allied health facility coffs harbour luke hartsuyker scu scu coffs harbour southern cross university

