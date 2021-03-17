Coffs 20-year action plan released with a whimper

Steve McGrath is looking forward to collaborating with the NSW Government, Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and the various state agencies to see the plan come to life and for Coffs Harbour to become the best city on the North Coast.

It's the final version of the NSW Government's action plan for Coffs Harbour and will provide the structure to manage and shape the city's growth over the next 20 years.

But it was released with a whimper on Tuesday afternoon by the NSW Government's Department of Planning, Industry and Environment - with no photo opportunities or even any reference to Coffs Harbour State MP Gurmesh Singh or Coffs Harbour City Council.

Council has been eagerly awaiting the release of the final Coffs Harbour Regional City Action Plan for several months now.

General Manager Steve McGrath admits the manner in which the plan was released on Tuesday afternoon came as a bit of a surprise, but he has emphasised the importance of the plan which recognises Coffs Harbour as a vibrant city that will play a vital role in the economic growth of the North Coast.

"The Plan complements and incorporates Council's key growth and community development strategies to take our city forward as an attractive, innovative and dynamic place to live, work and play."

Mr McGrath says the plan also recognises that the city centre is critical to Coffs Harbour's success as a regional city.

Empty shops in the Coffs Harbour CBD

In releasing the plan Monica Gibson from the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE) said Coffs Harbour has, and will continue to, see growth driven by migration to the regions in response to the pandemic, and that the plan recognises that.

"Coffs will become an even more attractive place for tree changers and city dwellers wanting a lifestyle change while retaining the best of city living," Ms Gibson said.

"There are many benefits the plan will help us realise - the future Pacific Highway bypass, the city centre having an active night-time economy with more al fresco dining and a thriving arts and cultural scene, and an expanded airport that will confirm Coffs Harbour's role as the tourism and economic gateway to the region."

Coffs Harbour aerial

"Of particular interest is the identification of Collaboration Opportunity 1 within the action plan, where it is stated Council, with advice from stakeholders, will cluster major arts and cultural infrastructure in the city centre to bring life to the city and make better use of public transport, taxi services, parking and ancillary services like cafes and restaurants."

Find more information on Regional City Action Plans here.