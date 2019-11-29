Coffs Harbour venue taken off the state's name & shame list

COFFS Harbour's The Coast Hotel has been removed from the state's most violent venue's list.

The Moonee St venue joined a number of venues to be removed from the NSW Government's list.

The local hotel, which has become one of the most popular venues in the city for late night entertainment in recent years, was recently acquired by a Melbourne-based Chinese investor in a $6.15-million sale.

Overall the number of licensed premises on the list fell with just four now in the top shelf level one category.

Liquor & Gaming NSW Director of Compliance Operations, Sean Goodchild, said the results have seen a further drop in the number of listed venues from six on the previous list issued in May.

"These results show our state's licensed venues are now safer than they've ever been, meaning people can enjoy nights out with far lower risks of alcohol-related violence," Mr Goodchild said.

"For just the third time since the scheme began in 2008, there are no venues in the most restrictive level one category.

"It's also pleasing that five of the six venues on the previous list have taken steps to improve their safety record and are no longer listed.



"These results are the best in several years and continue a longer-term trend with data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research showing alcohol-related non-domestic assaults falling at around seven per cent per year."



The violent venues list reflects the number of violent incidents at venues over a 12-month period. Venues with 12 or more incidents make the list, with those with 18 or more incidents classed as level one.

Listed venues face strict conditions and increased monitoring by Liquor & Gaming NSW.

VIOLENT VENUES LIST ROUND 22

Level 1 venues - 0

Level 2 venues - 4

Venue Suburb Incidents

Ivy, Sydney - 15

Imperial Hotel, Tamworth - 13

Northies, Cronulla Hotel - 12

Tattersall's Hotel, Penrith - 12

Venues removed from the list