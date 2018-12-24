Coffs Harbour tunnels now open

TERRIFIC TRAIN: It's a memorable journey through the tunnels and rainforest.

ALL aboard! Bookings are now open for the Rainforest Rattler.

Get your ticket for the Beaches and Tunnels, Beaches and Coramba or the Hinterland BYO Picnic train trips.

See the Red Hill Tunnels, an engineering feat of five in total and made by hand almost 100 years ago.

Opened in 1923, the tunnels would have opened earlier if not for the young, fit workers going to World War I.

The grade never exceeds 1 in 40 yet you climb from the Jetty to the Orara Valley.

The Beaches and Tunnels tour leaves Coffs Harbour Railway Station between January 1 and January 4.

This is the shortest trip, about an hour, and is designed for families. From Coffs it heads to Bonville travelling through coastal heath, crossing Boambee Creek and Bonville Creek before heading north to Landrigans Siding.

On the northern run, enjoy the Jetty Foreshores, Park Beach Bridge, Highway Bridge, Red Hill foothills, banana plantations, rainforest and the five tunnels of Red Hill.

Landrigans Siding is just north of the last tunnel so this trip packs a lot into a short journey.

The Beaches and Coramba trip lasts one-and-a-half hours and the Hinterland Picnic Train about two hours.

More details/dates about each journey online.

Book tickets now at rainforestrattler.com