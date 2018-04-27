Coffs Harbour to host Telstra SAP Country Gala Day

North Coast Football's young players will face opposition from neighbouring zones at the C.exCoffs International Stadium on Sunday.

MORE than 300 players will be travelling to C.ex Coffs International Stadium this weekend for the Telstra Skill Acquisition Program (SAP) Country Gala Day.

Running on Sunday, regional teams from across Northern NSW will be divided into three age groups, 10 years, 11 years and 12 years.

All draws have been formulated to provide teams with a variety of opposition from participating Zones over the course of the Gala Day.

NNSWF Technical Advisor, Leo Bertos, said after an unfortunate cancellation of the last Country Gala Day last month, the country teams are ready than ever to test themselves against each other.

"The Telstra SAP Gala Day's are an essential part of the program as it engages not only our coaches across the state but the players as well to benchmark themselves on where their skills are at," Bertos said.

"It's also an opportunity for coaches to discuss the latest training methods and coaching techniques they may be implementing with their teams."

Coffs Harbour City Council has confirmed that they are confident the Telstra SAP Gala Day should go ahead unless there's significant rainfall before Sunday.

Council will make a final call tomorrow if the heavy rainfall is to continue.

The Telstra SAP Country Gala Days will be held each month going through to August. The next Gala Day in Coffs Harbour will be held on Sunday, May 27.