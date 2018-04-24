Coffs Harbour to host state's best junior surfers

Local surfers Ethan Stocks and Carly Shanahan will be hoping to seal themselves a spot in the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles pres. by Ocean and Earth to be held in Coffs Harbour from July 20 to 26.

Local surfers Ethan Stocks and Carly Shanahan will be hoping to seal themselves a spot in the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles pres. by Ocean and Earth to be held in Coffs Harbour from July 20 to 26. Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

MORE than 250 surfers will be calling Coffs Harbour home at the end of July.

Surfing NSW has announced that Coffs Harbour will be the venue for the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles from July 20 to 26.

Presented by Ocean and Earth, the young surfers will be vying for an NSW Junior Title and in turn, earn their position into the end of year Surf Dive N Ski Australian Junior Surfing Titles.

All qualifiers for the Woolworths NSW State Junior Titles were determined by eight individual regional titles, which took place up and down the NSW coastline earlier this year.

Coffs Harbour City Council's Mayor Denise Knight was elated that the region would continue to build on its long and rich history of hosting junior surfing events.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles in Coffs Harbour later this year,” Cr Knight said.

"An event like this further strengthens our great relationship with Surfing NSW, continues to encourage and support youth participating in sports, and of course, as a destination, we are looking forward to welcoming competitors and their families from all over the state to enjoy the beautiful Coffs Coast."

Surfing NSW CEO Luke Madden said the titles are one of the most fiercely contested events on the calendar with competitors hungry to gain themselves an NSW Title.

"We expect to see that extremely high calibre of surfing again when the seven-day surfing event lands on Coffs Harbour this year,” Mr Madden said.

The last two days of the event will comprise of the NSW School Surfing Titles.