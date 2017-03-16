Coffs Harbour to host its first marriage equality forum

One groom placing the ring on another man's finger during gay wedding.

YOU'VE met your perfect partner, fallen in love and are planning a future together. All you want is to organise a wedding, stand next to the love of your life and recite your marriage vows in front of family and friends.

In 2017 this scenario is still out of reach for members of our community with same sex partners.

Coffs Harbour will host its first marriage equality forum tonight, 6.30pm at The Pier Hotel. The forum is part of The Equality Campaign which aims to achieve a successful parliamentary vote for marriage equality.

Coffs Harbour's forum is one of a number being held across the country.

Executive Director of The Equality Campaign, Tiernan Brady said two-thirds of Australians, as well as a majority of politicians, want every Australian to be able to marry the person they love.

"This is issue is every bit as important to the people of Coffs Harbour as it is across Australia,” he said.

"In every town and community there are lesbian and gay people, parents, friends and work colleagues of lesbian and gay people.

"We want the community to feel empowered to take this reform and make it theirs. This is a national issue that needs to be won in every community through positive and respectful conversations.

"Along with our supporters, we will continue to show how marriage equality is simply based on our shared Australian values of a fair go and respect for all.

"It's important that these values continue to underpin the ongoing conversation on marriage

equality across the country.”

TONIGHT: Forum 6.30pm The Pier Hotel

More info: http://www.equalitycampaign.org.au/coffsharbourequalityforum