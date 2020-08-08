Coffs Harbour sports facility on track for 2021 opening

An update on the upgrades at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park, as new amenity blocks near completion. Photo: Coffs Harbour City Council

COFFS Harbour City Council has announced the developments at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park are on track for completion in January 2021.

Part of the Regional Sports Hub Stage 2 Project, CHC Council expect sport to commence on the new playing surface in early 2021.

“The extension of the existing amenity block between Leisure Park 1 and 2 is well underway with all service ducting in place, main slab and block work complete,” a CHC Council spokesperson said last week.

“The anticipated completion date for the change rooms is October 2020. The new turf playing field is also progressing as anticipated.

“The final stages which will take place in August to September, will include the installation of the remaining sand layer, playing surface turf, and sports lighting.

“Depending on the rate of grass growth, we hope this field to be ready for play after turf establishment expected in January 2021.”

CHCC said it had sent out the appropriate documentation to receive any last suggestions from stakeholders on the project.

“The Final Plans and Technical Specifications document for the synthetic fields has been finalised and distributed to stakeholders for any final feedback and will be issued for tender,” CHCC said.

Once the above two major contracts have been appointed, the final component of the project, being the new amenities building to service the synthetic fields, will go through final detailed designs and then be issued for tender.”

The new facilities are set to create a vibrant sports hub for all across the region to use in the years to come.