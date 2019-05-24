Coffs Harbour Showgirl winners role models for rural life

AMBASSADORS: Heather Orme (centre) has won the 2019 Coffs Harbour Showgirl title. Other winners include Teenage category winner Jessica Wilson and Junior category winner Kiari Gardner.

IT'S not all about looks but rather choosing an ambassador for rural NSW and Heather Orme has taken the title of 2019 Coffs Harbour Showgirl.

The showgirl competition was held last weekend with the winner chosen based on a number of criteria including knowledge of general, rural and international issues, presentation, confidence, life goals, public speaking and community contribution.

Heather entered the competition with a goal of being a positive role model for younger generations and to present and promote the Coffs Coast.

She recently took part in a community service program which influenced her to strive in educating this generation to recycle, reduce, reuse and educate people about women's refugees and the impacts of domestic violence.

Jessica Wilson took out the teenage category and Kiari Gardner won the juniors.

All finalists participated in an information session with public speaking tips, etiquette tips, farming information, skincare and presentation tips.

Heather will support community events throughout the year and go to the zone one finals in Taree in February next year.