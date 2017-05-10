Coffs Harbour Show times and tickets

Friday 4-10pm Sideshows & rides only

Saturday 9am-10pm full show

Sunday 9am-5pm full show

TICKETS

Saturday or Sunday from 9am (day tickets can be purchased at gate)

$15 Adult 16 years & over

$10 Child 3-15 years

$10 Aged or disability pension (please produce card)

$30 Family day ticket (2 Adults up to 4 children, arriving together)

For more information go to coffsharbour showsociety.com.au.

EARLYBIRD WEEKEND PASSES may be purchased from show secretary's office until noon on Friday, May 12.

These passes are great value if planning to attend more than once. $40 family weekend pass two adults and up to four children $25 small family weekend pass one adult and up to two children $20 adult weekend pass one adult.

Weekend passes entitle bearer entry to all sessions.

On Sunday all mothers paying gate fee will receive a voucher for a complimentary drink (champagne, coffee, tea, soft drink) from the Norm Jordan Pavilion.