Coffs Central evacuation: Shoppers and staff evacuated from Coffs Central after fire alarm

SHOPPERS at a Coffs Harbour mall were evacuated today following an incident with construction workers.

Crowds were seen flocking outside Coffs Central around 12.45pm after a fire alarm had been set off inside the Harbour Dr/Vernon St building.

Firefighters guarded all entries as firefighters attended the scene.

It is believed the commotion all came down simply to construction workers who had triggered the alarm.

Sources say the incident was not serious.