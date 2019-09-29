Coffs Harbour school principal slams student climate strike

A COFFS Harbour school principal has slammed students for the climate strike in a school newsletter obtained by the Advocate.

Coffs Harbour Christian Community School principal Rodney Lynn didn't mince his words in a column released on Thursday.

"Doomsday, Doomsday, be afraid, the world can only last another 11 years.' By 2030 it will all be over. The planet is about to be destroyed and you can do something about it. What can you do? You can skip school. Hold up a piece of cardboard in the streets and call out for the government to 'do something to stop it all happening'…. Really???," Mr Lynn's piece read.

He also took aim at the face of the global climate strike, Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg.

"You can listen to a little girl with self declared various emotional and mental problems that she thinks give her a special insight into a pending doom of 'climate change'. She says she is anxious. You too can be anxious. You can call on the governments of the world to 'do something'. You can worry, worry, worry….. Really??? Please don't!"

Mr Lynn then pleaded with his students to 'take a breath and consider a bigger picture'.

"When I was in high school, we kids were introduced to the same sort of doomsday waffle talk," Mr Lynn wrote.

"A man called Dr Paul Ehrlich from America came out to Australia. He is still alive today (aged 87) and he put the fear of doom into us high school kids with his TV interviews.

"I remember hearing him say we would not be able to feed the world by the year 1980. It spooked me. He was wrong.

"He had written a book in 1968 called 'The Population Bomb' in which he said: "The battle to feed all humanity is over. In the 1970s hundreds of millions of people will starve to death in spite of any crash programs embarked on now. At this late date nothing can prevent a substantial increase in the world death rate." That was back in 1968. It did not happen. It sure spooked me at the time.

"On the first Earth Day in 1970, he warned that in "ten years all important animal life in the sea will be extinct. Large areas of coastline will have to be evacuated because of the stench of dead fish." In 1971 he predicted that "By the year 2000 the United Kingdom will be simply a small group of impoverished islands, inhabited by some 70 million hungry people." He said, "If I were a gambler, I would take even money that England will not exist in the year 2000." He was wrong.

"These doomsday ideas are still getting lots of air time today. The only difference is that different people are sprouting them including a little girl from Scandinavia and a local Australian man called Flannery who, since the year 2000, has had a lot to say about the future climate to only be wrong again and again. My life experience has taught me that the doomsday predictors are just attention getters."

Mr Lynn concluded his piece by saying "Do not be afraid. Your world's future is in the hands of God, not in the predictions of a little girl and false prophets. God's promises have never failed yet. God loves you and so do I."