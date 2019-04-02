Coffs Harbour rocked by new concert venue

Australian electronic duo Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles aka Peking Duk are expected to draw a big crowd to the Jetty Foreshore this weekend.

THE former Deep Sea Fishing Club's revival as a concert venue after years of sitting vacant has certainly got the town talking, but opinions are admittedly divided after a number of festival drug arrests and noise complaints.

The Advocate's social media was abuzz with excitement following news the venue, RED-C, will be aiming to draw in big acts and hold outdoor events on a weekly basis with many praising new leaseholders RED Community for bringing a festival venue to the Coffs Coast.

RED-C held it's first major event on Sunday, a 10-hour line-up of international DJs, and drew in a crowd of more than 500.

This weekend will see yet another concert take place with Aussie duo Peking Duk performing on our foreshores, and it's expected to be a big one according to RED-C director Dan Stevens.

However, police this week said they've been left disappointed after 12 people were arrested for drug offences at the inaugural event.

Det Acting Insp Peter O'Reilly said officers pro-actively conducted an operation at the event with the assistance of a drug dog, which resulted in a total of 22 charges laid on patrons.

Fifty people were searched.

A Lowanna woman, aged 39, was charged with supplying and possessing prohibited drugs including MDMA, cocaine, ketamine and LSD.

A Brazilian man living in Queensland was also charged with possession of MDMA and cannabis.

"There's been quite a lot of media around these event in recent times and it's disappointing that people are still going to these venues and events with the intention of consuming those drugs," Det Acting Insp O'Reilly said.

Det Acting Insp O'Reilly said two individuals had been arrested for supplying an indictable quantity of drugs.

Eight people were issued a cannabis caution, and three patrons were removed or denied entry into the venue due to intoxication.

Residents have since contacted the Advocate saying they had made a number of noise complaints during Sunday's event.

Neighbours who live around 500m away said they could hear the music with their doors and windows shut, and called police twice.

They said action needed to be taken against the 'noise pollution'.

RED-C director Dan Stevens admitted he expected the events would become 'the talk of the town', and said residents living up to 240m away had been consulted.

RED Community became the short-term leaseholders of the former Deep Sea Fishing Club site after the fishing club went into liquidation almost three years ago.