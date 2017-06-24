Coffs Harbour reflects on its proud Italian heritage

HISTORY: Debbie Campbell, of CHCC, accepts a donation from Sergio Spagnolo, which celebrates Father Dacey's ordination in 1956.

THE front page headline of the Coffs Harbour Advocate July 27, 1956 read, "Rev. Father John Dacey Ordained.”

The article went on to read, "With the dignity befitting such a solemn occasion, Rev. Dacey was ordained as a priest in the Catholic Church before a crowded congregation at St Augustine's Church Coffs Harbour on July 24.”

Fast-forward more than 60 years and a photograph taken at Bonville Creek Reserve marking the celebration of the event has come to light.

Coffs Harbour Regional Museum has acquired this photograph of major historical importance to the Coffs Coast's Italian community thanks to a local professional photographer.

Sergio Spagnolo spent many years researching the image and the history of the local Italian community. His parents were part of a strong Italian community that migrated to the area in the years shortly before and after the Second World War.

Sergio was 10 years old when the image was taken and he is one of the 134 people in the image.

Recognising the significance of the image and the importance of retaining it in a state of perpetuity for future generations to enjoy, he organised the donation to the museum last week.

"We hold a limited amount about the Italian community in Coffs Harbour and this image and the research that goes along with it will be the foundation of building a historical record of this important part of our community,” CHCC's Roslyn Cousins said.

Do you have a piece of Coffs Harbour's history tucked away? Museum staff are interested in hearing from you.