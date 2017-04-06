Coffs Harbour ranks in top 10 Easter holiday spots

HOT SPOT: Crowds will flock to Coffs Harbour over the Easter weekend.

COFFS Harbour has been ranked in the 10 most popular destinations to visit in New South Wales over the Easter long weekend.

According to travel site Wotif.com, our spot on the coast came in at number eight.

Central Coast came in at the top, followed by Byron Bay, Wollongong, the Hunter Valley, Newcastle, the Blue Mountains and Port Macquarie.

The Snowy Mountains and Merimbula rounded off the top 10 behind Coffs Harbour.

Wotif research revealed almost three-quarters (73%) of Aussies were opting to travel domestically this year.

The same research found beach towns and national parks featured highly on people's travel wish lists this Easter.

Wotif research also revealed shorter breaks outside major capital cities were in demand, with 63% of people admitting they preferred to holiday in their own backyard.