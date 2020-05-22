Tips for today's Coffs Harbour races

Showcase meeting, with the track around a soft 7 and rail out 2m from 1000m to 350m into a cut/away, so likely pattern just off the speed before late trend from wider and further back

*Race 1 BUD REGAL PARK MAIDEN PLATE (803m) -

Set weights; Apprentices can claim:

We start over the flying short course, with plenty resuming or on debut, and rarely do we see so many age groups in one maiden. Lightly raced 6YO Wyong gelding 2. MONTANA THUNDER (Damien Lane/Jake Hull; 59kg) had plenty of setbacks early in his career, but looks ready to return off a long break and sound trial. Hasn't started for more than a year, but showed plenty of potential in the spring of 2018 against much better maiden company.

MAIN DANGERS: Debutant 2YO Newcastle filly 12. Zanshin (Dawn Approach x Judaea by Holy Roman Emperor) is a clear threat off a nice trial. Watch the betting on 2YO Inverell first starter 10. Atkinson (Spill The Beans x Hayite by Written Tycoon) who trialled okay and is bred to fly; while local filly 9. Qukes stuck on fairly at Pt Macquarie, and has been freshened up for her fourth run in first prep.

Likely Tempo: Good to Strong

My Betting Attack: MONTANA THUNDER to Win

The Kris Lees stable has a number of runners in Coffs Harbour today.

*Race 2 @ 12.45pm PARK BEACH PLUMBING MAIDEN PLATE (1205m) - Set weights; Apprentices can claim:

Plenty of these will go around at big odds, but not so 2YO Newcastle filly 14. CIAO UNO (Kris Lees/Andrew Gibbons; 54.5kg) who is supremely placed, and bred to handle the ground. Chased home a handy sprinter on debut at Tamworth as a heavily-backed favourite, and from the draw looks hard to beat with that natural weight advantage.

MAIN DANGERS: Home track 3YO gelding 4. Praeferox is a threat after finishing close-up in three good efforts to start his career. Draws to get a cosy run on speed, and blinkers go on. Include improving 3YO Grafton filly 8. Enterprise Keren who resumes for new Grafton stable without an official trial, but plenty of residual fitness. Came off two tidy metro runs to just miss finishing hard at Grafton, and likes wet tracks. Doubt the winner comes away from those three, but exotic players should include capable local 3YO 3. Pay The Plumber who stuck on very well at second start after covering ground; while debutant Far North Coast 4YO 6. Stuck With You won a recent trial in smart fashion.

Likely Tempo: Solid to Good

My Betting Attack: CIAO UNO to Win; Box Exacta 4,8,14 & Trifecta 4,8,14/4,8,14/3,4,6,8,14

Today sees an eight race card in Coffs Harbour

*Race 3 @ 1.20pm MID NORTH COAST SURVEYING MAIDEN HCP (1405m) - Min weight 55kg; Apprentices can claim:

Very tricky race for the maidens, with the fancies all drawn off the track. One of those, progressive Taree 3YO 2. DUNNOON (Wayne Wilkes/TBA) rattled home on debut despite being slow to begin after being well specked in the market. Will likely go back from a wide draw, but this trip looks ideal.

MAIN DANGERS: Perennial 5YO local place-getter over longer trips 1. Guest resumes without a public trial, but has never missed a place first-up. Has to cart a big weight, but loves rain-affected ground, and if he gets enough speed on up front will be working home hard. The debut run at Muswellbrook of Newcastle filly 5. Rua Raposa was fair, but she'll find this a little easier, with more fitness under her belt. Pt Macquarie 4YO 3. Flying Mojo got home okay first-up despite easing in betting, and another one who will tryand slot in from a wide draw and finish hard.

Likely Tempo: Moderate to Solid

My Betting Attack: DUNNOON to Win and Box Trifecta 1,2,3,5

Races at the Coffs Harbour Race Club. Rachel Vercoe

*Race 4 @1.55pm BOB CHAMBERS PTY LTD CLASS 1 & MAIDEN PLATE (1605m) - Set weights; Apprentices can claim:

It doesn't get much easier here over further. Local 4YO gelding and last start Grafton winner 2. GRAND ANTHEM (Cathleen Rode/Rory Hutchings; 59kg) is hard fit well into the prep. Will look to slot in from a wide draw and finish late, with the right aggressive rider sticking.

MAIN DANGERS: Grafton 3YO 12. Flying Euros can hit back after being ridden out of her comfort zone from a tough draw at Murwillumbah. Draws to park in a much more forward position, and gets a hefty 5kg drop in weight. Home track 4YO 1. A Million Dreams has been banging on the door all prep, narrowly beaten in his last two. Drops a little in quality, but query in the ground, with his best form on firmer footing. Another local, 5YO mare 7. Lady Wahoo has a poor strike-rate, but has been close-up here in her last two, and will find this easier.

Likely Tempo: Moderate to Solid

My Betting Attack: GRAND ANTHEM to Win and Box Trifecta 1,2,7,12

Races at the Coffs Harbour Race Club. Rachel Vercoe

*Race 5 @ 2.35pm SKH TIPPERS CLASS 2 HCP (1005m) - Min weight 55kg; Apprentices can claim:

So much revolves around the Murwillumbah-based stablemates, but unbeaten 3YO 1. KEEN POWER (Matthew Dunn/Andrew Gibbons; 59.5kg) looks well placed resuming off a quiet trial. Scored a dominant win at Ballina on debut as a heavily backed hot favourite before winning again in soft ground.

MAIN DANGERS: Big watch on resuming Wauchope 3YO 3. Tallis who has trialled well, and was also an impressive first-up winner as an odds-on favourite last spring. Capable 5YO mare and stablemate to top selection 2. She's Spicy has been freshened coming back in trip and grade, but will need plenty of speed on up front to get over the top. Local 3YO 7. Moonhawk also returns off a decent break without a public trial, but has a handy fresh record; while the third of the Dunn runners 8. Unimpeded let down strongly under a big weight to win at Grafton third-up, but facing more depth here.

Likely Tempo: Good

My Betting Attack: KEEN POWER to Win

Coffs trainer Brett Dodson with four-year-old Galway Trevor Veale

*Race 6 @ 3.10pm WOOLGOOLGA CUP BM 74 HCP (2005m) - Min weight 55kg; 3YO & Up; Apprentices can claim:

Feature race of the day, and there are a stack of chances. Like the value here about home track 4YO gelding 12. GALWAY (Brett Dodson/Ms Belinder Hodder; 55kg) rising in class and trip, but dropping in weight. Has found the line well in his last three, flashing home late in a BM 66 at Grafton after having little luck in the run. Over the odds!

MAIN DANGERS: Plenty of them headed by tough 4YO Wyong gelding 7. Arrogante who can peak over this trip well into the prep. Has found the line strong in last couple, finishing only a length from the winner at Newcastle in record time. Murwillumbah 6YO 4. Penshurst was in need of the run last start when working home fairly off a nine week break. Previous metro form was good enough for this. Newcastle 7YO stallion 1. Kellstorm will need everything to go his way carrying 61kg, but draws well, loves rain-affected ground, and will find this easier than his last few in Qld. Taree mare 9. But I Know keeps slowly improving, and was solid through the line in a deeper BM 87 at Tamworth; while include 14. Good Excuse who steps up sharply in class, but closed off well in a BM 58 at Taree, gets a sharp drop in weight, and relishes wet ground.

Likely Tempo: Moderate to Solid

My Betting Attack: GALWAY Each Way and First Four 4,7,12/1,4,7,9,12,14/1,4,7,9,12,14/1,4,7,9,12,14

Racing is in Coffs Harbour today. Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Adv

*Race 7 @ 3.50pm ELMAC ELECTRICAL BM 58 HCP (1405m) - Min weight 55kg; Apprentices can claim:

Expect another wide open market here. Newcastle 5YO 6. LUGA LAD (Nathan Doyle/Ms Grace Willoughby, a1.5kg; 59kg) was impressive first up for the Newcastle stable of Nathan Doyle in similar grade at Taree sweeping home to win. Relishes rain-affected ground, and always performed best when he can get to the outside.

Dangers: Ballina 6YO 2. Jakuka is hard fit and grows a leg in wet ground. Well over the odds dropping in quality. Pt Macquarie 4YO 3. In Ya Skyrocket has been well backed winning his last two after stalking the speed both times, but drawn right off the track. Expect a better performance from Wyong mare 13. Value Abbey who loomed to win a good CL2 at Coffs but punctured late under pressure. Grafton 4YO 5. Bugalugs was good resuming in a handy CL2 at Murwillumbah, but up in weight, and all his form is on firmer going.

Likely Tempo: Solid

My Betting Attack: LUGA LAD Each Way

Neil Godbolt has a runner in Coffs Harbour today. DAILY EXAMINER

*Race 8 @ 4.25pm COFFS HARBOUR KWIK KERB CLASS 1 HCP (1305m) - Min weight 55kg; Apprentices can claim:

It had to be a tough and open affair to finish, so exotic punters can unleash. Improving 4YO Pt Macquarie mare 7. FRIVOLOSOPHY (Neil Godbolt/Jeff Penza; 57kg) is a real wet-tracker running three straight seconds before a deserved maiden win two starts back. Unplaced effort at Taree on unsuitable firm ground was better than it looked, and she gets the right conditions here.

MAIN DANGERS: Progressive Pt Macquarie 3YO 3. Racketeering was a dominant off-speed maiden winner at third start, and boasts more natural ability than anything else in the field. Looks well placed drawn away from the fence, but no real wet-track breeding, and a query first time on this rating. Murwillumbah filly 6. Dreamtime Magic has been consistent enough in four runs this prep, and will appreciate a little more ground; while Gold Coast mare 13. I'm Kate is drawn right off the track, but better suited down in weight after a consistent campaign in Qld.

Likely Tempo: Solid to Good

My Betting Attack: FRIVOLOSOPHY Each Way and RACKETEERING to Win

**My BEST BETS:

R1 2. MONTANA THUNDER** Expect: $3.15 - $3.25; My Rating: $2.20

R5 1. KEEN POWER* Expect: $2.50 - $2.65; My Rating: $2.05

**My BEST VALUE:

R5 3. TALLIS* Expect: $6.50 - $7.00; My Rating: $4.80

R6 12. GALWAY** Expect: $10.00 - $11.00; My Rating: $5.10

R7 6. LUGA LAD** Expect: $7.00 - $8.00; My Rating: $4.25

R7 2. JAKUTA* Expect: $12.00 - $14.00; My Rating: $6.50

R8 7. FRIVOLOSOPHY* Expect: $10.50 - $11.00; My Rating: $5.65

*TRAINERS TO FOLLOW:

Kris Lees

Brett Dodson

Wayne Wilkes

Matt Dunn

*JOCKEYS TO FOLLOW:

Andrew Gibbons

Rory Hutchings

GOOD LUCK

@NeilEvansmail

COFFS RACING CLUB

