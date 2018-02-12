Coffs Harbour proves a state capital for serious dog attacks

COFFS Harbour had the most people involved in serious dog attacks across NSW.

According to the latest figures released by the Office of Local Government, 10 people were involved in serious dog attacks in the first quarter of this financial year.

From July 1 to September 30, 2017, a total of 27 dog attacks were reported to Coffs Harbour City Council.

There are 26,671 dogs microchipped in the Coffs LGA.

The Office of Local Government defines an attack as an "incident where a dog rushes at, attacks, bites, harasses or chases any person or animal (other than vermin)".

In the first quarter of this financial year, 21 people were attacked by dogs in Coffs Harbour with 11 involved in less serious incidents.

There were 25 animals attacked in Coffs Harbour.

Neighbouring Bellingen Shire Council, which has 5145 dogs microchipped, reported eight dog attacks with three people involved in serious attack, four involved in less serious attacks and two animals attacked.

Nambucca Shire Council, which has 7534 digs microchipped, reported no attacks.

There were 1196 dog attacks reported to local councils across the state.

Central Coast Council, with 118,186 microchipped, reported 95 attacks - the highest number in NSW.

Number of victims

Victim numbers exceeded total number of attacks as some involved multiple victims.

Adults: 553

Children (up to 16): 125

Dogs: 599

Cats: 66

Livestock: 390

Other animals: 160

Top five dog breeds involved in attacks

American staffordshire terrier: 131

Bull terrier (staffordshire): 114

Australian cattle dog: 69

German shepherd: 66

Rottweiler: 43

Number of injuries on people

No injury: 338

Minor injury: 175

Medical treatment required: 129

Hospitalisation: 36

Death: 0

Number of injuries on animals

No injury: 329

Minor injury: 193

Medical treatment required: 215

Hospitalisation: 59

Death: 379

Actions taken