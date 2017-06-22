20°
Coffs Harbour property values are rising

Melissa Martin
| 22nd Jun 2017 7:00 AM
aerial Coffs Harbour Jetty area.04 june 2015Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate
aerial Coffs Harbour Jetty area.04 june 2015Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

COFFS Harbour is among a raft of regional areas where property prices are surging.

Often considered to be the laggards in the upturn in a property market cycle, CoreLogic has confirmed that Australia's regional property markets are currently experiencing a flow-on effect from strong capital city market activity, with a rise in house and unit values recorded over the past 12 months.

CoreLogic figures show median Coffs Harbour house prices increased by 8.4% in the 12 months to May to sit at $482,277. Median unit prices have also shown strong growth, rising 6.9% during the year to May to be at $332,800.

"After a long period of soft housing market conditions post the 2008 GFC, we're seeing a pick-up in housing demand across these regions as buyers look outside the capitals for more affordable options,” CoreLogic research analyst Cameron Kusher said.

"While a majority of the regions are showing an upward swing, areas linked to the mining and resources sector are continuing to see values fall.”

The strongest rise in house values was experienced in Wollongong where prices are up a staggering 17.6% to $530,170. Closer to home on the Mid-North Coast, Great Lakes prices increased by 13.1%, Taree by 11.8%, Port Macquarie prices were up 9.7% and the Clarence Valley 6.2%. Unit prices in Taree surged by 13.2%, Port Macquarie units were up10.7%, Great Lakes by 9.7%, and Clarence Valley 9%.

Of the areas observed by CoreLogic, each of the 24 regions highlighted in New South Wales have recorded value growth for houses over the past year. For units, only 4 of the 24 regions have recorded value falls over the past 12 months.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast corelogic property prices real estate

