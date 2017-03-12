29°
News

From Coffs Harbour to the leadership of Western Australia

12th Mar 2017 1:00 PM Updated: 4:00 PM
Premier-elect West Australian Labor leader Mark McGowan his wife Sarah and their children acknowledge supporters at the party's election night event in Perth
Premier-elect West Australian Labor leader Mark McGowan his wife Sarah and their children acknowledge supporters at the party's election night event in Perth AAP Image/Dan Peled

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH a huge election swing confirming he would be sworn in as Western Australia's 30th Premier Mark McGowan took to Twitter to say 'the work starts now.'

The Rockingham Labor MP said today he was surprised by the enormity of the swing against Colin Barnett's Liberal Government, as he gained perspective on the size of the job ahead.

"Today we showed we are a state of decency and intelligence... Today West Australians showed the way for the rest of the country," Mr McGowan proudly announced to Western Australian media.  

The 49-year-old, who attended high school in Coffs Harbour, said he hoped to have his cabinet sworn-in by the end of the week, wanting to get down to work as soon as possible. 

Reflecting on his humble beginnings as a local student, Mr McGowan recently recalled his teenage years here on the Coffs Coast and a serious accident that played a large part in building his strength of character as a young man. 

"I went to the opposite of an exclusive school, put it that way," Mr McGowan told the ABC prior to Saturday's polls.

"I was quite a straight kid … I tried hard at school because I wanted to impress my parents."

His father Dennis and mother Mary continue to live in Coffs Harbour and have towed their caravan over to WA to be a part of their son's election success. 

The champagne corks have been popping proudly in the Rockingham caravan park where they are staying. 

The journey Mary and Dennis have taken across the Nullabor, mirrors the trip a young and ambitious Mark McGowan took 26-years ago as a navy lawyer in a Toyota Corolla when he was posted to HMAS Stirling on Garden Island. 

Reflecting on his teenage years in Coffs Harbour, McGowan recalled how he grew up on the courts of the local squash centre that his father owned while his mother worked as a primary school teacher in local schools. 

"(My parents) they are not wealthy, they do not have any airs and graces," he said. 

"I don't go back there very often, I get back maybe once a year to visit."

At age 15, McGowan suffered a skull fracture playing in the state junior squash titles.

"A guy let go of his racket and it hit me in the side of the head, nearly killed me … it knocked me out," he told the ABC. 

"I was concussed but I eventually got up and kept playing, I shouldn't have. I was having dizzy spells … I wasn't able to play sport for three months."

Born in Newcastle, McGowan attended the University of Queensland, where he resided at Emmanuel College.

He subsequently worked as a legal officer for the Royal Australian Navy, serving at naval base HMAS Stirling, south of Perth.

Remaining in Western Australia, McGowan served as a councillor at the City of Rockingham from 1994 until his election to the Legislative Assembly at the 1996 state election, representing the seat of Rockingham.

Inspired by former Labor prime minister Bob Hawke's ability to "transcend class" McGowan began his political rise through Parliament.

After the 2005 election, he was elevated to the ministry, although he had served as a Parliamentary Secretary since the 2001 election.

McGowan became opposition leader and leader of the Labor Party following Eric Ripper's resignation in January 2012, and led the party during its defeat at the 2013 election. 

He will be sworn in as Premier after five-and-a-half years as Opposition Leader and more than two decades in Parliament. 

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour high school election mark mcgowan premier wa western australia

From Coffs Harbour to the leadership of Western Australia

From Coffs Harbour to the leadership of Western Australia

WITH a huge election swing confirming he would be sworn in as Western Australia's 30th Premier Mark McGowan took to Twitter to say 'the work starts now.'

Agricultural and food trade on Business Week menu

Luke Hartsuyker was part of an Australian delegation in Indonesia aiming to strengthen agricultural trade with Indonesia.

Cowper MP represents Australia at Indonesia-Australia Business Week.

Calm Kits to help with sensory overload

Marg Hopper and Chantel Lennox with Bellingen Shire Council's Anna Joy displaying items in the Calm Kits.

Time for 'Calm Kits for Sensory Friendly Safe Spaces' project.

Skies clear of smoke haze

A windrow burn north of Coffs Harbour is under control.

Hazard reduction burn west of Sapphire Beach is well under control.

Local Partners

Calm Kits to help with sensory overload

A PROJECT to promote greater community inclusion of children with sensory processing challenges associated with autism and Asperger's is ready to take off.

New credit card rules you need to know about

NEW rules affecting every Australian applying for credit cards, loans or mortgages will soon kick in, but most people don't even know about them.

NEW rules will affect everyone applying for credit cards or loans.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

What's happening Coffs Coast!

The Gumbaynggirr Cultural Showcase is held at Sealy Lookout in the Orara East State Forest.

A guide to events and activities this weekend

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Justin Bieber tells Aussie fan: 'You make me sick'

JUSTIN Bieber has made privacy a huge priority over the past couple of years.

What's on the small screen this week

Trainers Shannan Ponton and Libby Babet in a scene from the TV series The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

I'M A Celebrity winner will be crowned and new Biggest Loser debuts.

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

“I don’t look like this in real life — there’s a lot of makeup..."

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Stunning home with everything at your doorstep...

299 Sawtell Road, Boambee East 2452

House 5 3 8 $579,000 ...

Walking upstairs into this beautiful renovated home your eyes light up. Open plan design, modern kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, large walk-in...

Premium Land Release - Level Beachside Lots

1 Korora Beach Estate, Plantain Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Priced from...

Welcome to Korora Beach Estate, Coffs Harbour's latest premium land release. Stage 1 is now selling comprising 22 level allotments within 400m walk to the beach...

Private Cottage on Huge 1,695m2 Block

4 Weir Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 1 3 $339,000

Looking for a project? This delightful timber cottage of yesteryear is with character and potential to shine. Located in beautiful Nana Glen, just 25 minutes drive...

Immaculate City Central Villa

15/82-84 West High Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $365,000

Completely renovated from top to bottom, this sunny 3 bedroom villa is situated right in the centre of town. Secure with intercom & gated entry it comes complete...

Spacious Beachside Unit

5/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Located on the 1st floor in a pet friendly complex at the Eastern end of Karuah Avenue. This 2 bedroom beach-side unit is generously sized throughout with a large...

Large Beachside Family Home

11 Nambucca Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 1 $510,000

Secure this immaculately maintained beachside family home for the same price as a new apartment in this popular beachside location. Walk to cafe's, a selection of...

Sea and coastal views, immaculate presentation...

2/49 Market Street, Woolgoolga 2456

Duplex 3 2 2 $575,000 ...

With ocean views, a spacious flowing floorplan and a short walk to everything you love about Woolgoolga, this three-bedroom home hits the lifestyle...

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $589,000 ...

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

The size will surprise...

4/34 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $295,000 ...

Exciting opportunity to secure this amazing 2 bedroom villa. Perfectly located just a short walk to our major shopping centre and Coffs Harbour main beach. Other...

Beachfront Lots available...

4 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Starting at...

ABSOLUTE BEACHFRONT LAND... With its stunning ocean views and its magical beachfront setting, Sapphire Beachfront Estate is one of the last affordable absolute...

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

It's all you love about Sawtell

SAWTELL LIVING: This character cottage offers the Sawtell village lifestyle.

Live the beachside village lifestyle Sawtell offers

Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

SOLD: The Botanica North project is one of many to have sold off the plan on the Coffs Coast in recent times.

Buyers are bucking a regional trend and buying off the plan

Coffs Coast real estate agents call for action

HELP NEEDED: Coffs Coast real estate agents want NSW to follow Victoria's lead and abolish stamp duty for first time buyers.

Locals agents call for first home buyer incentives

Local agents giving back

HAPPY TO RECEIVE: A donation has been made to The Men's Resource Centre by McGrath Estate agents. From left David Lee, Sue Francis, Martin Wells, Jean Clayton and Bruce Thomas.

McGrath Estate Agents begin a campaign of cash donations

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!