Coffs Harbour is winning the war on waste

RECYCLE: Felix Williams from the Bailey Centre Service station where customers are bringing their soft plastics in for recycling.

THE Coffs Coast has answered the call to do more to rid our planet of plastics.

Two weeks since The Coffs Coast Advocate alerted locals to the fact that we have our very own soft plastics recycler in town, Coffs Harbour Paper and Oil has been overwhelmed by the response.

"The phone has been ringing hot,” Coffs Harbour Paper and Oil manager Shawn O'Rourke said.

"We've also had around 10 people a day coming to drop off their soft plastics for recycling; we used to have only one or two people a week.”

Shawn said there is plenty of passion in the local community for the cause, with many new businesses and groups signing up for collections or taking bins or bags.

"A lot of them are just saying they had no idea that we were here and this is what we did; they just want to keep plastic out of landfill.”

Among the businesses joining the war on waste is the Bailey Centre Service Station, which has offered a 4 cents a litre discount for customers who bring in five plastic bags for recycling.

Manager Paul Amos said the idea has proved a hit.

"We only started a few days ago and we're getting constant comment and a constant stream of people with enormous amounts of plastic bags that they didn't know how to get rid of,” he said.

"They're happily taking the discount, but it doesn't seem to be the priority in their decision making; it's their greater desire to get plastics bags out of the environment and out of landfill.”

Farmers in Bellingen have also come on board with the recycling push, and Shawn said Bellingen Council is now investigating setting up a collection hub at their waste transfer station.

Schools are also getting in on the act; Woolgoolga Public has taken two bins for students to use, and the Coffs Harbour Community Preschool is also getting involved and recycling their soft plastics.

But Shawn said locals from all walks of life are also voting with their feet when they're doing their grocery shopping.

"What we're picking up from the supermarkets has also increased due to more people taking their recycling into the stores.”