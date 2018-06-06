Coffs Harbour is now eligible for a 'City Deal'

Coffs Harbour is fast becoming a regional capital for the mid and north coasts.

COFFS Harbour has been given clearance to get all tiers of government working towards a combined list of goals for the city's future.

The Turnbull Government has confirmed growing regional capitals, like Coffs Harbour, can follow in the footsteps of Townsville and Launceston and formulate a City Deal.

This planning guide, jointly formulated by local councils and State and Federal governments, would focus on job creation, economic growth, investment in local infrastructure and ways to improve our quality of living.

An alliance of Australian councils has this week applauded the news out of Federal Parliament stating the importance of all levels of government working together towards an end goal.

Until recently the government's Smart Cities planning only covered regional centres with populations in excess of 85,000 residents.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has pushed the importance of investing in regional capitals, like Coffs Harbour, to better the Australia of the future.

While a recent Senate Estimates inquiry into the Australian Government's Smart Cities plan has confirmed the growing importance of regional capital cities like Coffs Harbour, which is now eligible for a regional city deal.

The news came when Western Australian One Nation Senator Peter Georgiou asked officials from the Department of Infrastructure, Regional Development and Cities to verify the benefits of the Smart Cities Plan to regional Australia.

The Turnbull-McCormack Government has confirmed there is now no population restriction for cities with aspirations to secure a regional city deal.

The City Deals program had previously been designed to target bigger regional cities and metropolitan capitals with populations of 85,000 or more.

In regional cities where city deals have been signed Townsville and Launceston there has been a commitment from the three levels of government as well as the private sector to bring significant investment to town - which means more jobs, a better lifestyle and more opportunities all round.

A national alliance of councils known as Regional Capitals Australia which has advocated for this outcome has a membership of 25 councils around Australia including Coffs Harbour City Council.

Chair of Regional Capitals Australia Geraldton Mayor Shane Van Styn said its important all regional capital cities are increasingly important not only to the region it serves, but also to Australia's economic future.

"Regional capital cities - small and large - serve as fundamental regional hubs, providing access to essential economic and social services for residents of the cities but also for those living in the surrounding towns,” Cr Van Styn said.

"Regional capital cities also offer alternatives for business and families to escape the crushing congestion and growing unaffordable lifestyles of big cities like Sydney and Melbourne.

"Regional Capitals Australia congratulates Deputy Prime Minister McCormack and Minister for Regional Development, Dr John McVeigh for recognising the value of regional capital cities both large and small and looks forward to working with the Government on developing a clear regional city deal application process.

New ideas to make our suburbs and towns better places to live could become reality with the Turnbull Government recently committing $22 million to support local governments to solve local problems.

Federal Minister for Urban Infrastructure and Cities Paul Fletcher has announced that applications are now open for Round Two of the Turnbull Government's Smart Cities and Suburbs Program.