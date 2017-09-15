Coffs Harbour is a world class city ... again

FOR the third year in a row, Coffs Harbour has been celebrated as one of Australia's leading major events destinations, receiving the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) 2017 World Festival and Event City Award.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser welcomed the news and said the award is significant recognition of the region's commitment to presenting a world-class calendar of major events.

"I'm incredibly proud that Coffs Harbour has received this prestigious accolade for the third time and has once again been recognised as a global leader in major events," Mr Fraser said

Melbourne City might have gone down to the Newcastle Jets 2-1 in tonight's Hyundai A-League match in Coffs Harbour, but Tim Cahill had plenty of time for the fans. Matt Deans

"In the past year Coffs Harbour has played host to events including Rally Australia, the FFA Hyundai A-League and Westfield W-League Double Header, AFL JLT Community Series match, 2016 Women's International Cricket Series - Australia V South Africa, Harmony Festival and Saltwater Freshwater Festival, to name just a few.

"These events are major drawcards for visitors to the region and bring significant economic benefit to our local accommodation providers, cafes and restaurants and tourism attractions."

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said the IFEA awards are an important global acknowledgement of the strength of NSW's major events strategy and acclaimed reputation for delivering world-class event experiences.

Saltwater Freshwater festival at North Coast Botanic Garden. 26 JAN 2016 Trevor Veale

"The Awards acknowledge the great mix of sporting, cultural and community events Coffs Harbour hosts as well as celebrating the international standard to which our regional cities deliver events," Mr Marshall said.

"This award will underpin the NSW Government's strategy to attract major events to Coffs Harbour and bring more visitors to this remarkable region.

Coffs Harbour was selected by an international panel of judges in recognition of its community leadership and ongoing, concerted efforts to provide a positive local environment that is conducive to, and encourages the success and growth of festivals and events.