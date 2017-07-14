Coffs Harbour hosts first ever Pup Cup

A POODLE with a perm, a terrier with a trim or a spaniel with a style, chances are you'll see all three at the Coffs Harbour Showground this weekend.

While you're probably conjuring images of exceptional breeds prancing around a ring during a dog show, you're only halfway correct. This weekend, it's the brains behind the beauty that's on show.

The Pup Cup, Coffs Harbour's first dog grooming competition and expo, will be an epic example of what it takes to have a perfectly pampered pooch as international and interstate groomers showcase their skills.

Hosted by Coffs Harbour born and bred Jazz Fitzgerald of Jazz's Dog Grooming, The Pup Cup is bringing groomers from as far as Singapore, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to the Coffs Coast.

"I was chatting to other groomers about how there was a big gap for competitions between Brisbane and Sydney, so I decided to host one,” Jazz said. "I've had a great response with more than 50 entries. It's going to be a great event.”

Over Saturday and Sunday, the groomers will be beautifying dogs of all shapes and sizes, in all sorts of categories.

"We'll have everything from poodles to terriers, spaniels, maltese cross breeds - all breeds of dogs.”

"There will be lots of different styles and we also have the creative section where groomers can use colour if they wish.

"I thought this event was a great way for Coffs Harbour to experience something new and exciting, for the public to see what we do in dog grooming and why regular grooming is so vital - and for an opportunity for pet groomers and industry experts to gets together.”

On top of the grooming events, there will be a mix of stalls and a canteen available with all proceeds going to the Animal Rescue Coffs Harbour.

For more information visit www.coffspupcup.com.

The Pup Cup will be held at the Exhibition Hall at the Coffs Harbour Showground, July 15 and 16. Doors open from 8.30am to 5pm daily. Entry is free.