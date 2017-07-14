21°
News

Coffs Harbour hosts first ever Pup Cup

Kue Hall | 14th Jul 2017 3:00 PM
POSING POOCHES: Jazz with Oscar and Patch.
POSING POOCHES: Jazz with Oscar and Patch.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A POODLE with a perm, a terrier with a trim or a spaniel with a style, chances are you'll see all three at the Coffs Harbour Showground this weekend.

While you're probably conjuring images of exceptional breeds prancing around a ring during a dog show, you're only halfway correct. This weekend, it's the brains behind the beauty that's on show.

The Pup Cup, Coffs Harbour's first dog grooming competition and expo, will be an epic example of what it takes to have a perfectly pampered pooch as international and interstate groomers showcase their skills.

Hosted by Coffs Harbour born and bred Jazz Fitzgerald of Jazz's Dog Grooming, The Pup Cup is bringing groomers from as far as Singapore, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to the Coffs Coast.

"I was chatting to other groomers about how there was a big gap for competitions between Brisbane and Sydney, so I decided to host one,” Jazz said. "I've had a great response with more than 50 entries. It's going to be a great event.”

Over Saturday and Sunday, the groomers will be beautifying dogs of all shapes and sizes, in all sorts of categories.

"We'll have everything from poodles to terriers, spaniels, maltese cross breeds - all breeds of dogs.”

"There will be lots of different styles and we also have the creative section where groomers can use colour if they wish.

"I thought this event was a great way for Coffs Harbour to experience something new and exciting, for the public to see what we do in dog grooming and why regular grooming is so vital - and for an opportunity for pet groomers and industry experts to gets together.”

On top of the grooming events, there will be a mix of stalls and a canteen available with all proceeds going to the Animal Rescue Coffs Harbour.

For more information visit www.coffspupcup.com.

The Pup Cup will be held at the Exhibition Hall at the Coffs Harbour Showground, July 15 and 16. Doors open from 8.30am to 5pm daily. Entry is free.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Changed traffic conditions along the Pacific Hwy

Changed traffic conditions along the Pacific Hwy

MOTORISTS are advised traffic conditions will change next week on the Pacific Highway near Old Coast Rd for night work to be carried out.

Magic can happen

You never know who you will see at the fair.

Magic is all part of the Orara Valley Fair

Cocaine smugglers back in dock - but in wrong court

Simon Golding made it to the dock to address a judge - but didn't get far.

Dapper cocaine convicts must wait as court battles continue.

Locals' stunning photographs to be installed at Jetty

Shallow Depths by Drew Hopper.

Cassie Law and Drew Hopper take out Jetty photo comp.

Local Partners

Funding boost to support dairy farmers

PREFERENCE will be given to projects which demonstrate significant scale to the benefits they would bring to the NSW dairy industry.

Nominate someone amazing for achievement and community awards

A big cash prize is up for grabs from Awards Australia.

Prizes up for grabs

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Lisa Wilkinsons unlucky break while holidaying in Italy

TODAY Show star Lisa Wilkinson has broken her arm in a shower fall while holidaying with her husband in Italy.

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

He apologised for letting down his and Kermit’s fans.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

From Russia with love

A night of classical music

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

Woody Harrelson and wife Laura Louie attend the War for the Planet Of The Apes premiere in NYC. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/APSource:AP

Woody Harrelson never told his wife about infamous foursome sting

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

Opportunity is Knocking!

133 Bark Hut Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $498,000

Located in a highly sought after area near the Country Club estate of Woolgoolga, this neat and tidy 3 bedroom , 2 bathrooms, brick veneer and tile family home...

INVESTOR SPECIAL CLOSE TO TOWN

49 Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $350,000

This property has been recently refurbished throughout by the owners, and has been successfully rented up until they decided to sell. Neat and tidy in an evolving...

Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $360,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

Mountain Top Living

207 Maynards Plains Road, Dorrigo 2453

House 3 3 2 $770,000

Welcome to Highland living, this north facing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom property is a private oasis on 10.25acres of temperate rainforest, stunning gardens show casing...

Casa de Flores known locally as The Halpin House.

18 Ford Street, Bellingen 2454

House 4 3 4 $690,000 ...

There are certain houses which define the Bellingen Real Estate market. Casa de Flores is a prime example set on an enormous double block, across the road from...

Ocean Views Plus Accommodation Options

46 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 2 2 $775,000

This elevated beachside home enjoys sensational ocean and hinterland views to Coffs Harbour. If you are looking to accommodate a large family or for other...

&quot;Idyllic Sapphire Beach Lifestyle&quot;

40 Red Ash Rd, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $749,000

Set in the highly popular boutique North Sapphire Beach Estate, this quality 4 bedroom home built by Jim Henman provides a flowing open-plan design with plenty of...

Neat as a pin in the perfect north facing location...

5 Burridge Ave, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 3 1 1 $395,000

Beautiful home, ideal for first home buyer or just down sizing. On entering this home you have an open lounge/dining area with ceiling fan, tiled floor, wrapping...

Investment income $880pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $450,000

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00 per week when fully tenanted (currently...

Leafy Retreat

14 Dolphin Drive, Toormina 2452

House 3 2 2 $419,000

Tucked in amongst the leafy reserve is this spacious home which is sure to appeal to both first home buyers and retirees alike. With multiple outdoor verandahs and...

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Renting with pets can be tough

THROW US A BONE: Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

Growing momentum behind a move to make renting more pet-friendly.

Snap up this Jetty apartment

ENJOY THE VIEW: This apartment comes with ocean views.

Want to live at the Jetty? Here's your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!