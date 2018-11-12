Coffs Harbour home to an award winning waterfront

THE NSW Minister for Local Government's 2018 Award for Innovation in Local Government Engineering has been won by Coffs Harbour's Jetty4Shores Project.

The Project was chosen for the top award by Australia's leading municipal engineering body - the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (IPWEA) ) at their annual New South Wales Engineering Excellence Awards.

"I'm absolutely over the moon about this award," Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight said.

"The IPWEA is the absolute peak public works organisation and for them to choose the Jetty4Shores Project is fantastic. We have always been confident that the quality of the design and its construction has been second to none - and we've now had state-wide recognition for the works from our peers and engineering experts.

"I'm extremely proud of all those involved in the project - particularly the community which worked closely with council to achieve a result that is now the envy of many other communities throughout NSW."

The Jetty4Shores project was the result of a long period of vigorous community consultation that began in 2013.

Construction of Stages 2-4 began in April, 2017 and was officially opened in October.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight with the IPWEA Award and members of the Jetty4Shores team. (L-R) Alan Johnson of AJ Civil, the contractors for the project and council staff Mat Naylor, Andrew Gray, Damon Leach, Glenn O'Grady and Geoff Newton.

The Australian Government contributed half of the $9.2m cost through its National Stronger Regions Fund.

The project design came up with innovative solutions to deal with beach erosion and drainage, while at the same time creating an accessible, family-friendly and welcoming space to showcase the city's iconic harbour side precinct.

Gym at the Jetty Foreshores. Rachel Vercoe

Works included: