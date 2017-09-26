25°
Coffs Harbour High School serves up top talent

Jetty High tennis team: Marcus Woschitzka, Matt Thompson, Charlie Pade and Dominic Slaviero.
DESPITE being in the midst of exams, Coffs Harbour High School's Marcus Woschitzka and Matt Thompson joined teammates Charlie Pade and Dominic Slaviero to travel to Nelson Bay recently to compete in the CHS Boy's Tennis Teams Finals.

A position in the state finals was secured following a series of gruelling knock-out matches which were played in term two.

The Coffs team defeated Woolgoolga, Grafton, Toormina, Kendall and Alstonville to be crowned North Coast champions.

This was a great achievement for Matt, Marcus and Dom who played together in this event for a number of years.

For Charlie Pade, the newest member of the team, this was especially significant as his dad, Allan, had played for the CHHS Tennis Team which finished runner-up at state level in 1990.

The state final, the Stan Jones Cup, had the 10 best public school teams in NSW competing over a two-day tournament.

The boys first match was against Hunter's Great Lakes High School and the team fought hard in all matches. Unfortunately, they went down in this match to a strong team but they didn't let this dampen their spirits and went on to easily win their next two matches against Colo HS and Albury HS.

This placed CHHS in the consolation final against Figtree HS. Charlie and Dom played the first doubles match and played confident tennis to win the set, which topped off a great performance from these two boys who were undefeated in doubles throughout the entire tournament.

Matt and Marcus were as determined as ever and clinched a win in doubles also. This was followed by wins in three out of the four singles matches which won the consolation final for Coffs Harbour High School.

With 250 high school teams competing in the Stan Jones Cup in 2017, it was great for a country school to win the consolation final and take home a bronze medal.

The boys were supported in this journey by dedicated teacher and team manager Natashca Gehrke.

Topics:  coffs harbour high school school sport stan jones cup tennis

