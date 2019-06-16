Menu
ELTON FEVER: Kamil Piotrowski and Greta Ciupailaite carry signs around Coffs Harbour advertising Elton John.
Coffs Harbour has a serious case of Elton fever

Sam Flanagan
16th Jun 2019 10:48 AM
ELTON fever is beginning to grip Coffs Harbour after the major announcement last week that the music icon will be performing in the town next year.

The impending visit of the five-time Grammy Award winner has been the talk of the Coffs Coast, and with good reason.

Sir Elton John has achieved everything there is to do in the music industry, with his rise to stardom now immortalised in the film Rocketman.

Over the weekend Kamil Piotrowski and Greta Ciupailaite were walking around town with miniature Elton billboards on their back. The pair were more than happy to build the anticipation for the 72-year-old's show.

Elton will be playing at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on February 26, 2020.

Coffs Harbour City Council, which has worked with Chugg Entertainment to secure the show, anticipates the stadium will hold up to 20,000 people and expects tickets to sell-out quickly.

Tickets to the Coffs Harbour show go on sale through Ticketek on Tuesday, June 25 at 9am.

