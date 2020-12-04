Coffs Harbour has a new world record holder

FORMER Coffs Harbour swimming sensation Madeleine McTernan has claimed her first world record in a competition that was very 2020.

McTernan was overjoyed with the result which came at the Hancock Prospecting Australian Virtual Short Course championships which were held in five different locations across the country as timed finals due to the pandemic.

The records tumbled across the competition with McTernan, who set her world record time in the Women’s 400m Freestyle Multi-class, and four of her Australian Dolphins teammates setting a cracking pace on the first day.

“I was very nervous going into it, the last 100m I was like dying, I had to keep going to finish it,” she said.

“I am very excited to win my first world record.”

McTernan’s Coffs Harbour swimming coach Eugene Brogmus was similarly overjoyed with his former charge’s performance and said he was “overwhelmed” when talking to Maddie shortly after her amazing swim.

“I knew Maddie was going to break Australian records. Wow, a world record – that is something special,” he said.

“She truly deserves it. She has worked so hard over the years, she has never lost sight of her dream and her goals.

“She is a great asset to the Australian Para-swimming team."



The day after her world record time, McTernan took out first place and set both a new Australian and Oceania record in the Women’s 200m Freestyle Multi-class and finished the morning with a third place in the Women’s 50m Backstroke Multi-class.

McTernan’s result comes off the back of a stunning 2019 in which she represented Australia and won gold at the International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability Global Games.

Shortly afterwards she became the first para-swimmer to win the S wimming Gold Coast‘s Presidents Choice Award, a prestigious accolade previously won by Australian Olympic medallists such as David Morgan.

“I am now focusing on the 2020 McDonalds Queensland Championships in December where I will be competing in six events over three days, I cannot wait – I just love to compete.”

