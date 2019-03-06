Coffs Harbour granted more than 200 aged care places

THE Bachrach Naumburger Group's $150-million Shoreline development at Park Beach has shared in 232 aged care places allocated to Coffs Harbour by the Federal Government.

The Park Beach development, comprising 143 apartments on the corner of York and Arthur Sts has been granted 120 new residential care places.

The other beneficiary of the aged care positions in Coffs Harbour is Arcare in Stadium Dr, which will also been given 110 new places.

News today of the local placements follows the announcement by Federal Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt that 13,500 new residential care places would be rolled out across Australia.

BNG Group General Manager Steve Gooley said the local allocation of bed licences capped off four years of hard work and would allow the Shoreline development to proceed as planned in late 2019.

AJ Civil Projects will complete the early civil contracting works by May.

Artist impressions of the $150-million proposed Shoreline development at Park Beach. BNG Group

Mr Gooley said final design plans for the residential care facility and buildings C and D of the independent living units are currently being finalised with construction certificate plans about to be lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council.

"The great news for the senior residents of Coffs Harbour is that we have already commenced this project so we should have the residents moving in towards the end of 2021,” Mr Gooley said.

He said the residential care facility would be a 'state of the art' 120 bed 'high needs' facility.

The development will also have 18 independent living, ground level townhouses and 143 apartments in two apartment buildings.

Externally, the site will also include a resort style community centre, a pool, walking trail, extensive gardens and recreation facilities in a secure gated community.

"The building jobs created through this development will be astronomical,” he said.

"Once the construction is completed and the facility is fully operational it will be a real aged care and health hub that will employ in excess of 130 full time locals.

In announcing the aged care positions today, Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said he was delighted Coffs Harbour, along with Port Macquarie with 202 new places, had won 26% of all the non-metropolitan allocations in a record national Aged Care Approval round of 13,500.

"As Steve Gooley, the General Manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group, which is behind this extraordinary project has highlighted, the development will take the level of accommodation and facilities available to older Australians to new levels,” Mr Hartsuyker said.