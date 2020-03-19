Coffs Harbour flights slashed amid COVID-19 fears

QANTAS is reducing its domestic flights between Coffs Harbour and Sydney to 12 return flights per week due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline has confirmed.

This comes after the Qantas Group announced earlier this week it is cutting international flights by 90 per cent, and about 60 per cent of its domestic flights.

The Federal Government has recommended against all overseas travel from Australia, and the Qantas Group will suspend all international flights until at least the end of May.

Some flights may continue to maintain key links, however this is based on ongoing discussions with the Government.

Two-thirds of Qantas employees are being stood down in a bid to preserve jobs longer term.

Virgin Australia has suspended international flights until mid-June, and has slashed domestic capacity by 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, locals have echoed widespread concerns that there is insufficient testing being carried out at Australia’s international airports after passengers disembark from their flights.

Nikki Hughes said her sister-in-law, who had just landed at Sydney Airport from the UK yesterday, was not questioned or tested when coming off the plane.

She has now self-isolated for two weeks.

“She was never asked one question about her travels, temperature not taken. The only thing she saw was a piece of paper regarding what countries people have travelled too,” Ms Hughes said.

“She was out of customs and into her mum’s car in 30 minutes.”

Temperatures are being checked at other international airports.