ELTONMANIA: Rocketman rocking his way to Coffs Harbour

Elton John on Rocketman: Elton John talks about the movie Rocketman.

COFFS Harbour - get your glitter on for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to welcome the true entertainment superstar that is Sir Elton John to C.ex Coffs International Stadium in 2020.

"I still can't believe it. I was almost speechless when I heard," said Mayor Denise Knight.

"Elton John - here - in Coffs Harbour. What a stunning night it's going to be.

"Whether you're a lifelong fan or someone who just enjoys singing along to his hits in the car, you have to be amazed and delighted at this incredible chance to see and hear Sir Elton live here in our own back yard.

"I'm not even sure I need to spell out that this absolutely underlines the fact that the Coffs Coast continues to build on its national reputation as a top destination for all kinds of major events on the east coast.

Elton John has extended his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour for what's expected to be a sell-out show at the Sunshine Coast Stadium. Ben Gibson

"The international exposure for the Coffs Coast destination, as well as the direct economic benefit to the entire community, will be enormous. We are thrilled that Sir Elton John has chosen to come and play here and I cannot wait to welcome him to town.

"Working alongside leading Australian promoter Chugg Entertainment, I know the Council team and Coffs Coast community will ensure this event is one of the most memorable in recent history and for many years to come."

The C.ex Coffs International Stadium has hosted many major international events, including the Tag World Cup, Touch World Cup and World Rally Championship.

"The Stadium is not a traditional concert venue, but this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity was one we were not going to turn down," Council's Section Leader for Stadium and Major Events Daniel Heather said.

"Working closely with the events and green-keeping team, we have a solid plan of preparation, renovation and recovery planned to ensure that the event will take place without any effect on our major annual events at that busy time of year.

"We look forward to working with the business community, hospitality and entertainment sectors to fully embrace this event on behalf of our city."

Promoter Michael Chugg, Executive Chairman of the tour promoters Chugg Entertainment said:

"The Coffs Coast should get ready to welcome one hell of a showman in February next year, as the very first musician to perform at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

"The Coffs Coast won't know what hit them, and I bet Elton will have a bit of fun with that too...!

"We've had massive demand for tickets, so we're encouraging fans to get in quickly. This show is an absolute must-see for everyone."