Coffs Harbour 'dodges big bullet' compared to state's north

A Blue row boat is tangled in the centre safety fence at Tumbulgum on the Tweed Valley Way after heavy flooding on Thursday night caused the Tweed River to break its banks.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

CREWS from Coffs Harbour City SES are on their way home after helping with flood rescues in Northern NSW after dodging a bullet in their own command.

Coffs Harbour SES unit controller Bill Roffey described the conditions as simply wet around the border as ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie dumped more than 500mm of rain around the Richmond and Tweed areas.

After desperate calls for help, six Coffs Harbour members hastily made their way north on Friday morning.

Mr Roffey said crews were mostly involved with flood rescues.

"It was pretty taxing on the guys in the field," he said.

"(But) for the residents, it was just relief to get out."

Mr Roffey said there would now be a concerted effort to clear up after the floods and bring the towns affected back to normal as quickly as possible.

He said Coffs Harbour "dodged a big bullet" as the levels of rain here paled in comparison to further north of the state.

Mr Roffey said Coffs Harbour crews were called to 10 jobs in the command, mostly clearing trees and debris.

He said floods were gradually easing and conditions on roads were improving.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution.

At present in the state's north:

Pacific Highway closed to light vehicles at New Italy; heavy vehicles are able to pass however light vehicles are being diverted via Sumerland Way and Bruxner Highway which will add around 50 minutes travel time

Pacific Highway between Tammimobile and Tydal - reduced speed limit of 40km/h to due road surface damage

Pacific Highway at Woodburn - water on the road blocking 1 of 2 southbound lanes

Tweed Valley Way closed at a number of locations between Murwillumbah and Stotts Creek.

Bangalow Road closed between Lismore and Bexhill

Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar - water on the road; exercise caution

Bruxner Highway closed at Whalen Creek, Boggabilla

Ulmarra Ferry is out of service due to high tides in the Clarence River

Lawrence Ferry is back in service, however a stop/slow is in place 5km north of the ferry on Lawrence Rd due to surface damage.

For the latest information on closures, visit livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.