Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Coffs Harbour City Councillor is facing court.
A Coffs Harbour City Councillor is facing court.
News

Coffs Harbour City Councillor in Federal Court

Janine Watson
18th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Coffs Harbour City Councillor is before the Federal Circuit Court in relation to an intellectual property case.

John Arkan was represented during a December 11 court appearance and ordered to pay some preliminary costs to Mountain Blue Orchards who filed the case against him on September 18 this year.

Coffs Harbour City Councillor John Arkan.
Coffs Harbour City Councillor John Arkan.

The matter has been stood over for a further case management hearing on Wednesday March 18, 2020.

The case has been listed for hearing at the Federal Circuit Court in Brisbane commencing on Monday, July 13, 2020.

The matter is estimated to take two days to hear.

Managing director of Mountain Blue Orchards Andrew Bell confirmed the case was ongoing but did not want to say anything to jeapardise the outcome.

The Advocate also contacted Mr Arkan about the case but he declined to comment.

blueberry industry coffs harbour city councillors john arkan mountain blue blueberries
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Body of newborn baby found at rural property

        premium_icon Body of newborn baby found at rural property

        News A 28-year-old Sandy Beach woman has been escorted to hospital by police following the horrific discovery.

        Could Spank be moving to a site near you?

        premium_icon Could Spank be moving to a site near you?

        News The building has been sold and a move is on the cards.

        Identification of human leg found on NSW beach underway

        premium_icon Identification of human leg found on NSW beach underway

        News Fronting the media today, police said forensic testing is underway in order to...

        World first study success for cancer patients

        premium_icon World first study success for cancer patients

        News A REVOLUTIONARY radiation therapy has been evaluated with success on the Mid North...