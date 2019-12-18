Coffs Harbour City Councillor in Federal Court

A Coffs Harbour City Councillor is before the Federal Circuit Court in relation to an intellectual property case.

John Arkan was represented during a December 11 court appearance and ordered to pay some preliminary costs to Mountain Blue Orchards who filed the case against him on September 18 this year.

Coffs Harbour City Councillor John Arkan.

The matter has been stood over for a further case management hearing on Wednesday March 18, 2020.

The case has been listed for hearing at the Federal Circuit Court in Brisbane commencing on Monday, July 13, 2020.

The matter is estimated to take two days to hear.

Managing director of Mountain Blue Orchards Andrew Bell confirmed the case was ongoing but did not want to say anything to jeapardise the outcome.

The Advocate also contacted Mr Arkan about the case but he declined to comment.