SILENCED: Jacinta Price received a letter from the Coffs Harbour City Council asking her to gain permission to speak in Coffs.
Coffs Harbour City Council slammed for 'cultural bullying'

Sam Flanagan
by
7th Sep 2019 7:43 PM
INDIGENOUS politician Jacinta Price has accused the Coffs Harbour City Council of "cultural bullying" after they allegedly banned her from speaking at her own event unless she had permission from Gumbaynggirr people.

Ms Price claims the council wanted her to gain permission from Gumbaynggirr elders before she could talk.

Ms Price wanted to include Coffs Harbour on her speaking tour 'Mind the Gap'. 

Talking to Andrew Bolt on Sky News, Ms Price said the request was "insulting" and "political correctness going way to far."

A letter from the Coffs Harbour City Council also allegedly requested Ms Price to seek permission to enter the region. 

Ms Price, who is a councillor from the Northern Territory, added she has Gumbaynggirr family who are very upset at the request.

"I don't know any Australian who's had to seek permission to enter places," Ms Price said.

"This is the first time it's ever happened to me.

"It's a total backwards step." 

See the video below: 

