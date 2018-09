The official funding announcement for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass Project: Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Mayor of Coffs Harbour Denise Knight.

THE concept design for the $1.2 billion Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass will be released in the city on Monday morning.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Minister Melinda Pavey will unveil the plan alongside the Pacific Highway on Monday morning.

The new Bardens Bridge for the Crossmaglen Valley will also be unveiled later in the day.

