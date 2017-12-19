Coffs Harbour bypass business plan handover

We are launching #beepforabypass to remind the Federal Government of the funding need for a Coffs Harbour bypass.

We are launching #beepforabypass to remind the Federal Government of the funding need for a Coffs Harbour bypass. Trevor Veale

THE State Government is tomorrow expected to hand over its strategic business case for the Coffs Harbour bypass to Federal Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker.

NSW Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey and Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser today confirmed the business case was complete.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey with Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker. David Barwell

"This is proof the Coffs Harbour bypass has started and it is a shame politics has been played when the workings have been happening," Ms Pavey said.

"This is the right process to get the funding from the Federal Government. Others may want to play politics, but if I were the local council I'd be getting the same commitment out of Labor. There is federal support for the bypass.

State Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser Trevor Veale

"It shouldn't be forgotten Andrew Fraser and Luke Hartsuyker achieved investment of $15-million to enable the construction of Hogbin Dr. The challenge we have as a government is to ensure safety first."

Mr Fraser emphasised the State Government had committed $200-million to the bypass and geotechnical studies were complete.

"I now hope the feds put funding in for the 2018-19 budget and commence work as soon as the money is on the table," Mr Fraser said.