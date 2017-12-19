Menu
Login
News

Coffs Harbour bypass business plan handover

We are launching #beepforabypass to remind the Federal Government of the funding need for a Coffs Harbour bypass.
We are launching #beepforabypass to remind the Federal Government of the funding need for a Coffs Harbour bypass. Trevor Veale
Matt Deans
by

THE State Government is tomorrow expected to hand over its strategic business case for the Coffs Harbour bypass to Federal Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker.

NSW Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey and Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser today confirmed the business case was complete.

Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey with Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.
Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey with Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker. David Barwell

"This is proof the Coffs Harbour bypass has started and it is a shame politics has been played when the workings have been happening," Ms Pavey said.

"This is the right process to get the funding from the Federal Government. Others may want to play politics, but if I were the local council I'd be getting the same commitment out of Labor. There is federal support for the bypass.

State Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser
State Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser Trevor Veale

"It shouldn't be forgotten Andrew Fraser and Luke Hartsuyker achieved investment of $15-million to enable the construction of Hogbin Dr. The challenge we have as a government is to ensure safety first."

Mr Fraser emphasised the State Government had committed $200-million to the bypass and geotechnical studies were complete.

"I now hope the feds put funding in for the 2018-19 budget and commence work as soon as the money is on the table," Mr Fraser said.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight on the Coffs Harbour bypass:
Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight on the Coffs Harbour bypass: "I think (the Coalition) is floundering, they've either run out of money, lost interest or lost direction." Contributed

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  andrew fraser business plan bypass coffs harbour denise knight luke hartsuyker melinda pavey pacific highway roads and maritime services

Coffs Coast Advocate
Japan in the heart of Coffs

Japan in the heart of Coffs

Flavoursome cuisine leads to success

Psychologist charged for indecently assaulting child

Investigations are continuing following the arrest of a psychologist over alleged indecent assaults of a child patient.

Psychologist charged over series of assaults against patient.

New position for Hartsuyker in Cabinet reshuffle

Luke Hartsuyker is the new Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment after today's announcement of the Turnbull Government's cabinet reshuffle.

New role for Cowper MP in Turnbull Government's rejigged cabinet.

Raleigh bridge closing temporarily for facelift

GRAND HISTORY: Heritage-listed Raleigh Bridge has been serving the community for more than eight decades.

A shut down of Raleigh Bridge in early 2018 will allow maintenance

Local Partners