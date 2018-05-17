Coffs Harbour Buskers Festival to hit the road

The Flying Dutchman pictured here performing at the Comedy Arts Festivals in der Festivalhalle in Moers auf are booked in for the Buskers Festival.

The Flying Dutchman pictured here performing at the Comedy Arts Festivals in der Festivalhalle in Moers auf are booked in for the Buskers Festival. FUNKE Foto Services / Diana Roos

THE Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival will be a very different looking event this year.

Locals and visitors will notice a lot of changes to the iconic festival, starting in the first week of the October school holidays.

Organiser John Logan said the biggest change will be that the first weekend has disappeared from the program.

Instead of the usual eight to nine days staged over two weekends, this year the event will run for what organisers believe will be a much more action packed six days.

"We believe that for the event to grow, it actually needs to be shorter," Mr Logan said.

"By concentrating it into a shorter time frame we can deliver a better event.

"It was a tough decision and we had to let a few good events go but we believe this is in the best long term interests of the festival."

The second big change will be a change of venue for Kid's Day with finishing touches being made on these arrangements.

"This also presented us with a big challenge but we believe we have come up with a great alternative that gives us scope to involve exciting new attractions and with two fabulous sponsors on board, we think it will be a hit," Mr Logan said indicating there will be more about that shortly.

This year the festival will also travel to Armidale for one day on Tuesday October 2. Organisers believe it is a great new initiative and has opened up the potential to talk to other cities and towns.

"Yes there is interest from other places but these are long term plans that may take several years to come to fruition".

With all this happening, the last few months has been a very busy time with February to June being devoted to the seeking of sponsorship, planning, organising, booking of acts and putting together necessary infrastructure to make the whole thing happen. "

Very few people realise but this is actually the busiest time for us . It's long days with endless meetings, brainstorming sessions and just lots and lots of agonising over many major and minor details. John drives everyone mad constantly asking us what we think about his crazy ideas" JLE's Roslyn Gardner said.

The Coffs Harbour Buskers Festival, October 2-7.

Call JLE on 6652 8266 or click here.