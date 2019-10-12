Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VACANCY ON THE UP: Coffs is heading in a different direction to the rest of NSW.
VACANCY ON THE UP: Coffs is heading in a different direction to the rest of NSW. Trevor Veale
News

Coffs Harbour is bucking the state rental trend

Sam Flanagan
by
12th Oct 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Coffs Harbour property rental scene is heading in the opposite direction to the majority of NSW a new study has revealed.

The Real Estate Institute of NSW have just released figures showing vacancy rates in rental properties in Coffs are rising.

The vacancy rates in August were recorded at 1.3 per cent but have since jumped to 2.9 per cent.

This is against the state trend, with Sydney experiencing its lowest vacancy rate since October 2018.

The state's capital is down from 3.6 per cent to 2.9 percent. 

The Hunter region has also experienced a decreased vacancy rate, with just one per cent of rental properties available, down from 1.4 per cent. 

Vacancy rates in the Illawarra region also declined from 2.3 per cent to 2.2 per cent. 

South Eastern NSW experienced the biggest drop, going from a vacancy rate of 4.1 per cent to just 1.2 per cent.

The Northern Rivers dropped from 2.1 per cent to 1.6 per cent.

You can read the findings of the report here

coffs harbour coffs harbour real estate coffs harbour rent coffs harbour rental coffs harbour rental property
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Nambucca Heads missing teenager located safe and well

    Nambucca Heads missing teenager located safe and well

    News CHARLA Fitzpatrick has been found safe and well in Nambucca Heads.

    The 20-year vision for Coffs Airport revealed

    premium_icon The 20-year vision for Coffs Airport revealed

    News The council has updated its expectations for the future of the airport as it...

    Council gets hot and cold on emergency declaration

    premium_icon Council gets hot and cold on emergency declaration

    News It was far from the outcome they were expecting.

    University researchers continue to delve into farm impacts

    premium_icon University researchers continue to delve into farm impacts

    News Southern Cross University’s latest research is out.