Coffs Harbour is bucking the state rental trend

VACANCY ON THE UP: Coffs is heading in a different direction to the rest of NSW. Trevor Veale

THE Coffs Harbour property rental scene is heading in the opposite direction to the majority of NSW a new study has revealed.

The Real Estate Institute of NSW have just released figures showing vacancy rates in rental properties in Coffs are rising.

The vacancy rates in August were recorded at 1.3 per cent but have since jumped to 2.9 per cent.

This is against the state trend, with Sydney experiencing its lowest vacancy rate since October 2018.

The state's capital is down from 3.6 per cent to 2.9 percent.

The Hunter region has also experienced a decreased vacancy rate, with just one per cent of rental properties available, down from 1.4 per cent.

Vacancy rates in the Illawarra region also declined from 2.3 per cent to 2.2 per cent.

South Eastern NSW experienced the biggest drop, going from a vacancy rate of 4.1 per cent to just 1.2 per cent.

The Northern Rivers dropped from 2.1 per cent to 1.6 per cent.

