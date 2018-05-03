Coffs Harbour: Are we the sunset capital of the world?

DOES Coffs Harbour have the best sunrises and sunsets in the world?



Looking at the sky last night, you could certainly argue it is up there.



As the sunset, cloud cover above Muttonbird Island Nature Reserve provided the perfect canvas for a live painting display.



Those having a late afternoon walk on the beach or the jetty couldn't have missed it.



Local Nippers in the brightest colours added to the splendour.





According to ShotHotspot, which highlights great places to take photos, there are plenty of great vantage points to shoot the views of Coffs Harbour.



Among them are Boambee Creek Reserve, Scouts Falls, Coffs Deep Sea Fishing, Moonee Beach, Shipwreck Buster at Woolgoogla and Forest Sky Pier.



Of course, it's hard to go past Muttonbird Island, home to Coffs Harbour's iconic birds which travel 6000km to be reunited with their parents at the end of April.



And the Forest Sky Pier is another top vantage point.



What would your favourite view be?