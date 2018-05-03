Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coffs Harbour: Are we the sunset capital of the world?

3rd May 2018 10:02 AM

DOES Coffs Harbour have the best sunrises and sunsets in the world?

Looking at the sky last night, you could certainly argue it is up there.

As the sunset, cloud cover above Muttonbird Island Nature Reserve provided the perfect canvas for a live painting display.

Those having a late afternoon walk on the beach or the jetty couldn't have missed it.

Local Nippers in the brightest colours added to the splendour.

Photos
View Photo Gallery Submit your image to this Gallery
 



According to ShotHotspot, which highlights great places to take photos, there are plenty of great vantage points to shoot the views of Coffs Harbour.

Among them are Boambee Creek Reserve, Scouts Falls, Coffs Deep Sea Fishing, Moonee Beach, Shipwreck Buster at Woolgoogla and Forest Sky Pier.

Of course, it's hard to go past Muttonbird Island, home to Coffs Harbour's iconic birds which travel 6000km to be reunited with their parents at the end of April.

And the Forest Sky Pier is another top vantage point.

What would your favourite view be?

Related Items

coffs harbour photography sunrise sunsets
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Triathlete mum one of three hit by car

    premium_icon Triathlete mum one of three hit by car

    News Mother-of-four lucky to be alive after group of cyclists hit by car.

    Next level for local league's best

    premium_icon Next level for local league's best

    Rugby League Moves made to have MNC team in NSWRL Intrust Super Premiership.

    Baby birds fight off rats, cats, dogs and cars for survival

    premium_icon Baby birds fight off rats, cats, dogs and cars for survival

    Pets & Animals The nightly battle to save Coff Harbour's iconic muttonbirds

    Rescue helicopter mission summary

    Rescue helicopter mission summary

    News Westpac Life Saver Helicopter kept busy on the North Coast in April.

    Local Partners