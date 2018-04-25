Gallery: Coffs Harbour Anzac Day service

Coffs Harbour Anzac day parade 2018: Hundreds of people gather for the 2018 Coffs Harbour Anzac day parade.

HUNDREDS of locals and visitors gathered in the CBD as the Anzac parade filled the streets and led them to the Coffs Harbour Cenotaph.

Wreaths were laid upon the bronze statue of Simpson and his Donkey and a minutes silence was held to commemorate those who served our country for the freedom and life we live now.

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.