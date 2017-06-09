20°
News

Coffs hairdresser makes cut for nation's best

Jasmine Minhas
| 9th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
WINNING TOUCH: Trendz hair salon's Ashleigh Nemme.
WINNING TOUCH: Trendz hair salon's Ashleigh Nemme. Rachel Vercoe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MANY perhaps agree that going to the hairdresser is a nerve-racking experience, with that fear deep in your stomach you might leave the salon in tears.

But if a nationwide competition is anything to go by, Ashleigh Nemme is the girl for the job.

Ashleigh is one of six finalists - chosen from thousands of entries from across Australia and New Zealand - in the running to win an ArtSeries Trophy from international hair cosmetics giant Keune.

Ashleigh will travel to Sydney this weekend for the official ceremony, which is running during Hair Expo, also known as Australia's Festival of Hair.

"It's all pretty crazy. When I got the results I was just ecstatic, I had no self-belief whatsoever,” said Ashleigh.

"You can ask me to draw a stick figure and it will be the worst stick figure you've ever seen, but I can cut someone's hair.”

The apprentice at Trendz in Toormina said she'd been involved in hairdressing since the age of 15.

"I moved down to Sydney when I was 15 to do my apprenticeship and just moved back home one year ago,” she said,

"My mum's best friend was a hairdresser when I was little and I just watched and was so fascinated with how you can make someone have that self-confidence boost.

"It's just amazing. Everyone that sits down in my chair has a different story. It's awesome.”

For her competition entry, Ashleigh spent two days cutting and colouring hair and took six hours for the photo shoot, saying it took almost 400 shots to get the perfect photo.

Is she's a winner, Ashleigh will travel to Holland where the brand is based to participate in an extensive hair colouring course.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  hairdressing hairdressing competition hair expo australia

CASS Energy team shines at state titles

CASS Energy team shines at state titles

SMALL in number but big on performance the CASS Energy athletes showed their domination again at the FISAF State Championships.

Plan to manage three local flying fox camps

A flying fox draft plan of management has been placed on display for public comment.

Loss of habitat has brought flying foxes closer to surburbia

Coffs fuel prices are currently cheaper than the city

REMAINING STEADY: According to the NRMA, fuel prices in Coffs Harbour should remain steady over the long weekend.

Fuel predicted to remain steady in Coffs ahead of long weekend

Last chance to see Trump in Coffs

CARTOON CAPERS: The Bald Archy is in Coffs until Sunday.

Bald Archy's a big attraction on City Hill.

Local Partners

A truck carrying nuts has rolled on Lismore road

A CRANE has been called to right truck.

Tune in live to Coffs' decision making future

The public can now remotely watch Coffs Harbour City Council meetings.

From the Mayor's Desk with Denise Knight

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Top the Summit - the world's steepest 4WD testing ramp

Take on the Isuzu UTE Iron Summit at the Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show.

Experience what it is like to be stunt driver

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

AUSTRALIA and her homeland of New Zealand will be the perfect places for Lorde to unleash her musical melodrama in November.

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Lisa's last show for the season

DON'T MISS HER: Lisa is the lady of soul.

Catch the lady of soul before she leaves the Coffs Coast.

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

SOLID NAMBUCCA INVESTMENT...

Suite 3/7 Short Street, Nambucca Heads 2448

Commercial 0 0 AUCTION

Modern strata suite in busy professional centre. Currently leased to strong tenant on a five (5) year term with three (3) years remaining, plus two x three (3)...

Captivating water front home at the Jetty!

51 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,495,000

As one of only three homes at the Jetty to boast direct water front access and exuding an inviting Palm Springs aura, this 'feel good' home captures an enviable...

MACKSVILLE INDUSTRIAL AREA...

14 Binalong Way, Macksville 2447

Commercial 0 0 AUCTION

Ideal distribution/transport depot and business premises. Surplus to Roads & Maritime Services needs with high standard presentation. The property offers a...

Impressive quality in a picturesque setting...

2a Hardy Close, Korora 2450

House 4 3 3 $849,000

A gorgeous sub-tropical setting, high quality craftsmanship and a very generous floor plan are hallmarks of this enticing family home situated in one of Korora...

Potential plus!...

170 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $349,000 ...

Private 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in sought after location. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with original kitchen and bathroom. Large rear deck with lovely...

&quot;Kasuari&quot; fronting Beach Reserve...

Villa 69 Aanuka Beach Resort, Firman Drive, Coffs Harbour...

House 3 3 3 $699,000

"Kasuari" This beachfront beach house is located within Aanuka Beach Resort on the beautiful Coffs Coast. "Kasuari" represents an amazing investment opportunity...

Absolute Beachfront Bliss

20 Honeysuckle St, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 1 $1,600,000-$1...

What a sensational opportunity to secure a prime coastal home and direct beach access!! From your back door you'll be on the golden sands of Sawtell...

A Rare Find

1401 Coramba Road, Megan 2453

Rural 5 3 8 $619,000

This beautiful 15.5 acres (6.27ha) of paradise set in the picturesque village of Megan has a breathtaking Camillia gateway entrance that welcomes you onto the...

COASTAL LIFESTYLE

34 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $698,000

If its lifestyle you are after, then this property is perfect, being just a short stroll to a choice of beaches and Darkum Creek, spend your days surfing...

Coastal Home In Sought After Location

2 Fuller Street, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 6 2 2 $795,000 ...

Located in one of the most sought after beachside area on the Coffs Harbour Coast within walking distance to pristine swimming and surfing beaches, this well...

Exclusive headland home

EXCLUSIVE: This stunning home takes in a coveted Diggers Beach headland position.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Homing in on holiday rentals

CAUGHT OUT: One owner had to pay back tens of thousands of dollars for incorrect tax claims.

The tax office warns it's watching

More doors open in CBD

BLUES SKIES: Troy Mitchell from LJ Hooker commercial.

One door closes, another three open

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Boambee East home offers plenty of options

Raine & Horne Toormina/Sawtell reveals their pick of the week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!