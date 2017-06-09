Coffs hairdresser makes cut for nation's best

MANY perhaps agree that going to the hairdresser is a nerve-racking experience, with that fear deep in your stomach you might leave the salon in tears.

But if a nationwide competition is anything to go by, Ashleigh Nemme is the girl for the job.

Ashleigh is one of six finalists - chosen from thousands of entries from across Australia and New Zealand - in the running to win an ArtSeries Trophy from international hair cosmetics giant Keune.

Ashleigh will travel to Sydney this weekend for the official ceremony, which is running during Hair Expo, also known as Australia's Festival of Hair.

"It's all pretty crazy. When I got the results I was just ecstatic, I had no self-belief whatsoever,” said Ashleigh.

"You can ask me to draw a stick figure and it will be the worst stick figure you've ever seen, but I can cut someone's hair.”

The apprentice at Trendz in Toormina said she'd been involved in hairdressing since the age of 15.

"I moved down to Sydney when I was 15 to do my apprenticeship and just moved back home one year ago,” she said,

"My mum's best friend was a hairdresser when I was little and I just watched and was so fascinated with how you can make someone have that self-confidence boost.

"It's just amazing. Everyone that sits down in my chair has a different story. It's awesome.”

For her competition entry, Ashleigh spent two days cutting and colouring hair and took six hours for the photo shoot, saying it took almost 400 shots to get the perfect photo.

Is she's a winner, Ashleigh will travel to Holland where the brand is based to participate in an extensive hair colouring course.